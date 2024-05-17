Schooling children to be mindful content creators

In urban India, children are still taking baby steps to find their comfort level with digital media—the focus is on experimentation and not on making it one’s sole preoccupation. Gurugram-based Deepti Singh, who runs English vocabulary and communication classes as well as mentors children to craft age-appropriate book reviews for digital media, has noticed a difference. “I teach Indian American kids in the US as well as Indian children," says Singh, who runs the social media page “English Hub". “There, children as young as six want to become influencers. For them, it is all about going viral, while in Indian cities, the emphasis is still on adding some meaning to the content. That is why, at this early stage, it is important to mentor them on important things like vocabulary and digital safety." Lounge reached out to YouTube for comments, but received no response.