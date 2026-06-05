Has excess and club football's dominance dulled the World Cup?

When the world’s most marketable sports event struggles to find a broadcaster in one of the world’s largest TV markets, it speaks of a fundamental change in the consumption of the world’s most popular sport. After months in limbo, FIFA finally sold the Indian broadcast rights to the 2026 World Cup (WC) to Zee Entertainment on 1 June, a mere 11 days before it begins. Sure, football in India suffers from not being cricket. But the World Cup?
Doordarshan carried a live telecast of the semifinals and the final of the 1982 World Cup (WC) in Spain. All the matches of the 1986 WC and subsequent iterations were broadcast live in India. Much before the tragic figure of Roberto Baggio, the pony-tailed maestro hanging his head after missing his shot in the penalty shootout of the 1994 final with Brazil, we got to see both Socrates and Michel Platini miss their penalties in the shootout of the quarter-finals in 1986. In the same match, too. The trope of the tragic protagonist missing in the penalty shootout is old. Diego Maradona missed his penalty in the 1990 quarter-final.
There were other charms such as Enzo Francescoli of Uruguay, Enzo Scifo of Belgium, and other attacking talents not called Enzo, like Carlos Valderrama of Colombia. They all turned up for the World Cup, the only exhibition where one could tele-view these exponents of the subtler arts, feeding delectable passes to athletic strikers, or attempting a long-range strike visible to only them. It was the best football got.
The four-year wait for the WC created anticipation. Each qualification campaign whetted the appetite. The long build-up, the follow-up of scores on the sports pages of newspapers or sports magazines. It all added up. I was rooting for Colombia in 1994, having avidly followed their qualifying campaign; they went undefeated, beating Argentina 5-0. A talented team, they played with style. (Valderrama’s passing; Freddy Rincón’s goals; the speed of Tino Asprilla and Adolfo “the Train” Valencia. At the 1994 WC, however, the moment the Colombian defender Andrés Escobar scored an own goal in their second group game against the US, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one fearing for his life, given the news reports on how the drug cartels of Colombia influenced their football. A few days later, when Escobar was shot dead in a Medellin parking lot, his assassin reportedly shouted “Goal” for each bullet he pumped.
THE RISE AND THE FALL
Restarting after World War II, the WC was the arena of excellence, even if the best team did not always win the Cup. Brazil lost the 1950 final to Uruguay—the infamous “Maracanazo”. The glorious Hungary team of 1954 lost the final to West Germany. Brazil’s redemption in 1958, and encore in 1962, comprise the acme of football history, punctuated by Didi’s passes, Garrincha’s outrageous dribbling runs, and Pele’s goals. The game had a new national identity.
The 1966 edition in England is remembered for physicality and fouls. But the 1970 WC was won by a memorable Brazil team. The 1974 edition showcased the scintillating style of the Dutch, led by their superstar Johan Cruyff. They did lose the final to West Germany, and the 1978 final to Argentina. But it was only at the WC stage that the world found out about the revolution that had swept AFC Ajax of Amsterdam with the coming of Cruyff and the coaching of Rinus Michels. It was at the 1974 WC that the term “Total Football” got coined, not at Ajax, where the style was nurtured from 1965.
The next time a national team won the Cup with a distinctive ethos—instead of just great players like Maradona and Romario and Zidane, or through defensive desperation—was Spain in 2010. Only this time around, the club team that accounted for the national team’s character, Barcelona FC, was better known for the style.
CLUBBED OUT
Football’s summit began to shift from the WC to Europe’s clubs in the 1980s, when Italy’s Serie-A was the world’s most prestigious football league; it had most of the world’s best players. Its high point was Arrigo Sachhi’s AC Milan team of the late 1980s. It had some of the greatest Italian defenders of all time in Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Paulo Maldini; its attack glittered with Dutch talents Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkard.