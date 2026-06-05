Has excess and club football's dominance dulled the World Cup?

The four-year wait for the WC created anticipation. Each qualification campaign whetted the appetite. The long build-up, the follow-up of scores on the sports pages of newspapers or sports magazines. It all added up. I was rooting for Colombia in 1994, having avidly followed their qualifying campaign; they went undefeated, beating Argentina 5-0. A talented team, they played with style. (Valderrama’s passing; Freddy Rincón’s goals; the speed of Tino Asprilla and Adolfo “the Train” Valencia. At the 1994 WC, however, the moment the Colombian defender Andrés Escobar scored an own goal in their second group game against the US, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one fearing for his life, given the news reports on how the drug cartels of Colombia influenced their football. A few days later, when Escobar was shot dead in a Medellin parking lot, his assassin reportedly shouted “Goal” for each bullet he pumped.