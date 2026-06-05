Has excess and club football's dominance dulled the World Cup?

Doordarshan carried a live telecast of the semifinals and the final of the 1982 World Cup (WC) in Spain. All the matches of the 1986 WC and subsequent iterations were broadcast live in India. Much before the tragic figure of Roberto Baggio, the pony-tailed maestro hanging his head after missing his shot in the penalty shootout of the 1994 final with Brazil, we got to see both Socrates and Michel Platini miss their penalties in the shootout of the quarter-finals in 1986. In the same match, too. The trope of the tragic protagonist missing in the penalty shootout is old. Diego Maradona missed his penalty in the 1990 quarter-final.