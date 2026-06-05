Has excess and club football's dominance dulled the World Cup?

When the world’s most marketable sports event struggles to find a broadcaster in one of the world’s largest TV markets, it speaks of a fundamental change in the consumption of the world’s most popular sport. After months in limbo, FIFA finally sold the Indian broadcast rights to the 2026 World Cup (WC) to Zee Entertainment on 1 June, a mere 11 days before it begins. Sure, football in India suffers from not being cricket. But the World Cup?
When the world’s most marketable sports event struggles to find a broadcaster in one of the world’s largest TV markets, it speaks of a fundamental change in the consumption of the world’s most popular sport. After months in limbo, FIFA finally sold the Indian broadcast rights to the 2026 World Cup (WC) to Zee Entertainment on 1 June, a mere 11 days before it begins. Sure, football in India suffers from not being cricket. But the World Cup?
Doordarshan carried a live telecast of the semifinals and the final of the 1982 World Cup (WC) in Spain. All the matches of the 1986 WC and subsequent iterations were broadcast live in India. Much before the tragic figure of Roberto Baggio, the pony-tailed maestro hanging his head after missing his shot in the penalty shootout of the 1994 final with Brazil, we got to see both Socrates and Michel Platini miss their penalties in the shootout of the quarter-finals in 1986. In the same match, too. The trope of the tragic protagonist missing in the penalty shootout is old. Diego Maradona missed his penalty in the 1990 quarter-final.
Doordarshan carried a live telecast of the semifinals and the final of the 1982 World Cup (WC) in Spain. All the matches of the 1986 WC and subsequent iterations were broadcast live in India. Much before the tragic figure of Roberto Baggio, the pony-tailed maestro hanging his head after missing his shot in the penalty shootout of the 1994 final with Brazil, we got to see both Socrates and Michel Platini miss their penalties in the shootout of the quarter-finals in 1986. In the same match, too. The trope of the tragic protagonist missing in the penalty shootout is old. Diego Maradona missed his penalty in the 1990 quarter-final.
There were other charms such as Enzo Francescoli of Uruguay, Enzo Scifo of Belgium, and other attacking talents not called Enzo, like Carlos Valderrama of Colombia. They all turned up for the World Cup, the only exhibition where one could tele-view these exponents of the subtler arts, feeding delectable passes to athletic strikers, or attempting a long-range strike visible to only them. It was the best football got.
The four-year wait for the WC created anticipation. Each qualification campaign whetted the appetite. The long build-up, the follow-up of scores on the sports pages of newspapers or sports magazines. It all added up. I was rooting for Colombia in 1994, having avidly followed their qualifying campaign; they went undefeated, beating Argentina 5-0. A talented team, they played with style. (Valderrama’s passing; Freddy Rincón’s goals; the speed of Tino Asprilla and Adolfo “the Train” Valencia. At the 1994 WC, however, the moment the Colombian defender Andrés Escobar scored an own goal in their second group game against the US, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one fearing for his life, given the news reports on how the drug cartels of Colombia influenced their football. A few days later, when Escobar was shot dead in a Medellin parking lot, his assassin reportedly shouted “Goal” for each bullet he pumped.
THE RISE AND THE FALL
Restarting after World War II, the WC was the arena of excellence, even if the best team did not always win the Cup. Brazil lost the 1950 final to Uruguay—the infamous “Maracanazo”. The glorious Hungary team of 1954 lost the final to West Germany. Brazil’s redemption in 1958, and encore in 1962, comprise the acme of football history, punctuated by Didi’s passes, Garrincha’s outrageous dribbling runs, and Pele’s goals. The game had a new national identity.
The 1966 edition in England is remembered for physicality and fouls. But the 1970 WC was won by a memorable Brazil team. The 1974 edition showcased the scintillating style of the Dutch, led by their superstar Johan Cruyff. They did lose the final to West Germany, and the 1978 final to Argentina. But it was only at the WC stage that the world found out about the revolution that had swept AFC Ajax of Amsterdam with the coming of Cruyff and the coaching of Rinus Michels. It was at the 1974 WC that the term “Total Football” got coined, not at Ajax, where the style was nurtured from 1965.
The next time a national team won the Cup with a distinctive ethos—instead of just great players like Maradona and Romario and Zidane, or through defensive desperation—was Spain in 2010. Only this time around, the club team that accounted for the national team’s character, Barcelona FC, was better known for the style.
CLUBBED OUT
Football’s summit began to shift from the WC to Europe’s clubs in the 1980s, when Italy’s Serie-A was the world’s most prestigious football league; it had most of the world’s best players. Its high point was Arrigo Sachhi’s AC Milan team of the late 1980s. It had some of the greatest Italian defenders of all time in Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Paulo Maldini; its attack glittered with Dutch talents Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkard.
If the whole world did not get to see their games on live TV, they still saw the highlight reels. In 1991, English football’s First Division was rebranded as the English Premier League (EPL). It went on to become TV’s most watched sports league of any kind in the world. Its potential viewership touches half the world’s population, the kind of numbers otherwise reserved for the WC final. Also in 1991, the European Cup turned into the UEFA Champions League (UCL), which is now the stage of the world’s finest football, the best players.
As the European club game got more and more exciting, international football became depressingly staid. The World Cups of 1990 and 1994 were terrifyingly boring, with most teams deploying defensive formations and cynical tactics. It got so bad that FIFA began a deep reform of the game’s laws to allow for more goals. Two reforms were critical: the off-side rule was changed to allow more attacking moves; and rough tackling and defensive lunges began to be severely punished with the yellow and red offence cards. The effects began to show in the 1998 WC, and in all of football in the 2000s. As football became more attractive and profitable, it was the European leagues, not the WC, that reaped the harvest of increased popularity.
WHERE DO YOU GO TO MY LOVELY?
Today the best South American players ply their trade in European clubs. Their performance is available on DTH TV, on OTT platforms, on YouTube. It comes with hyperventilated commentary, an overburden of statistics, and exhaustive tactical dissection. International football cannot hold a candle to it.
Besides, national teams get no time for elaborate training camps, for drilling in combination play, for the kind of coordination among players that’s critical to a team sport. By the time important players arrive for national duty, they are exhausted (or, worse, injured) by months of hard club football. National squads are a patchwork of individual parts, the whole being smaller than the sum of its parts. Under 24x7 media pressure, international teams are risk-averse; players and managers have to demonstratively apologise to fans after a loss. The nature of the game in knockout international tournaments, especially the WC, is punctuated by the fear of losing. Almost all national teams play defensively. Once in a while when teams actually attack, you get entertaining chaos of the kind seen in the 2022 WC final in Qatar between Argentina and France.
Then there are legacy issues. The WC has actually been a cross-Atlantic cup. The host country alternated between Europe and the Americas. All 22 WC finals have featured only European or South American teams. Europeans do not win finals in the Americas, and South Americans do not win in Europe (only one exception to each). The past five finals have featured only European countries, with the exception of Argentina (in 2014 and 2022).
SPREAD OUT THIN
FIFA loathes Europe’s domination. UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) is the only football governing body that rivals FIFA in terms of revenue and importance. This rivalry drives FIFA towards Asian and African countries. In 1996, the hosting rights for the 2002 WC were granted to Japan and South Korea. While the 2006 edition went to Germany, the 2010 WC went to South Africa. And then to Brazil (2014), Russia (2018), Qatar (2022), USA-Mexico-Canada (2026)...and onward to Portugal-Spain-Morocco (2030), and Saudi Arabia (2034). This adds to FIFA’s resources, revenue and importance. It makes the WC more inclusive, but also takes it away from the sport’s biggest theatre.
The FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been getting close to the US president Donald Trump for the same reason; he is deeply unpopular in Europe. (The 1994 WC, hosted by the US, did not help “soccer” gain much ground there.) This is why the 2026 event has 48 participants, out of FIFA’s 211 member associations. From its inception in 1930 to 1978, the WC had 16 teams or less. From 1982 to 1994, it had a 24-team format, expanding to 32 teams from 1998 to 2022. This WC is unprecedented in scale, with a total of 104 matches instead of 64.
The World Cup now has the heft and tenor of a United Nations event. Good luck keeping track, after locating Curacao and Cape Verde on a map. Any wonder the broadcasters are shying away? Now that the WC isn’t the pinnacle of footballing excellence, a country’s interest in it depends on having its national team there.
Indian broadcasters still vie for the rights to the UCL and the EPL, even though most UCL matches begin after midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is worth the investment even if the advertising revenues in India are insufficient to make a profit. Those leagues still provide broadcasters months worth of programming and promos. The World Cup? Not so much. Zee’s 1 June deal secures content for its upcoming Unite8 Sports channel. It was reported that Zee will pay FIFA one-third the initial asking price for the Indian rights to this WC, along with 39 other FIFA tournaments over the next eight years, including the 2027 Women’s WC and the 2030 Men’s WC. A new channel was willing to sweep up what others passed.
Those with a nostalgic attachment to the World Cup will still stay up late and watch the matches in North America—perhaps all 104. But there’s no reason to bother in a country where young consumers of sporting entertainment have been raised on two decades of the IPL. The broadcasters know.
An independent journalist in Delhi, Sopan Joshi is the author, most recently, of Mangifera indica: A Biography of the Mango (2024).