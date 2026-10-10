Living with Tourette syndrome: Don’t apologise, explain and raise awareness

Some decades ago, a saleswoman rang my doorbell, and at that moment I had a tic that sounded like the snarl of a very bad-tempered dog.
When I opened the door, she was standing there, terrified, braced to be mauled by whatever savage animal she had just heard. While she hesitatingly launched into her sales pitch, her eyes kept darting over my shoulder, hunting for the source of that ferocious sound. I brushed off her questions because I was embarrassed, and she left.
I have Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that sends movements and sounds into the world without asking permission. Mine include sounds that could pass for an enraged Rottweiler, whistling, throat clearing and head jerking.
It began when I was 11, with the word “darling”.
It started as an urge to say it to a classmate of mine. At 11, a boy would sooner be run over than caught being affectionate, so I was embarrassed, and the embarrassment turned out to be the fuel. I said it again. And again. I just couldn’t help it. Then my head began to jerk, and then came the yelping and the whistling, and the four-letter F word. I was told at home and at school that it must never be said, and, unbeknownst to me, that was a trigger. I still wonder whether, had it been ignored, the compulsion might have burned itself out.
Doctors suggested it was a habit, while my teachers thought it was attention-seeking. Nobody I knew had heard the word Tourette’s. I was regularly sent out of class and punished for my tics.
My classmates christened me the Great Grumbler, since the movie The Great Gambler had just been released. Then they discovered that if they imitated me, they could trigger my tics, and everybody could laugh. It was efficient entertainment, at my cost.
I tried to suppress it, which is rather like holding your breath underwater. You manage for a while, and then you come up gasping, louder than the noise you were trying to hide.