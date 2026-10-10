Living with Tourette syndrome: Don’t apologise, explain and raise awareness

The tic that gives me the most anguish is coprolalia, the uncontrollable utterance of profanity, and it is also the one the movies love. Whenever a film wants to show Tourette’s, or make fun of it, this is the tic it reaches for. In reality it affects only a minority of people with Tourette’s, and unfortunately I am in that minority. It means I blurt out things I would never dream of saying, things I neither think nor believe, and which say nothing about my character. The words that surface are always the most forbidden ones for the company I am in, which is exactly why they are never the ones I mean. I have told strangers their mothers were about to die. I have insulted people’s gods. I can feel it coming and I cannot stop it, and the moment it is out, I am hoping I did not say it or that nobody caught it. So I stand there wishing I were anywhere else on earth.