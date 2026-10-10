Living with Tourette syndrome: Don’t apologise, explain and raise awareness

Some decades ago, a saleswoman rang my doorbell, and at that moment I had a tic that sounded like the snarl of a very bad-tempered dog.
Some decades ago, a saleswoman rang my doorbell, and at that moment I had a tic that sounded like the snarl of a very bad-tempered dog.
When I opened the door, she was standing there, terrified, braced to be mauled by whatever savage animal she had just heard. While she hesitatingly launched into her sales pitch, her eyes kept darting over my shoulder, hunting for the source of that ferocious sound. I brushed off her questions because I was embarrassed, and she left.
When I opened the door, she was standing there, terrified, braced to be mauled by whatever savage animal she had just heard. While she hesitatingly launched into her sales pitch, her eyes kept darting over my shoulder, hunting for the source of that ferocious sound. I brushed off her questions because I was embarrassed, and she left.
I have Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that sends movements and sounds into the world without asking permission. Mine include sounds that could pass for an enraged Rottweiler, whistling, throat clearing and head jerking.
It began when I was 11, with the word “darling”.
It started as an urge to say it to a classmate of mine. At 11, a boy would sooner be run over than caught being affectionate, so I was embarrassed, and the embarrassment turned out to be the fuel. I said it again. And again. I just couldn’t help it. Then my head began to jerk, and then came the yelping and the whistling, and the four-letter F word. I was told at home and at school that it must never be said, and, unbeknownst to me, that was a trigger. I still wonder whether, had it been ignored, the compulsion might have burned itself out.
Doctors suggested it was a habit, while my teachers thought it was attention-seeking. Nobody I knew had heard the word Tourette’s. I was regularly sent out of class and punished for my tics.
My classmates christened me the Great Grumbler, since the movie The Great Gambler had just been released. Then they discovered that if they imitated me, they could trigger my tics, and everybody could laugh. It was efficient entertainment, at my cost.
I tried to suppress it, which is rather like holding your breath underwater. You manage for a while, and then you come up gasping, louder than the noise you were trying to hide.
My parents did what parents do when the doctors shrug. They tried everything, from punishment to the promise of gifts, to make me break the “habit”.
The worst day came in the seventh standard, 1984. I had learned not to react to the teasing, which only meant my classmates goaded me until I did. One afternoon, I lashed out at a group who wouldn’t give it a break, and my fist landed on another boy’s nose. It broke, along with his two front teeth.
The principal was summoned. One of the boys told him my pen had been hidden as a prank and I had lost my temper. As an isolated incident, that was true. What he did not see, or care to see when I tried to explain, was the years of constant provocation and teasing. I burst into tears, but all he could see was my bloodstained hand. He informed me that I was a bully who was now behaving like a cry-baby, made me bend over a chair and caned me.
When my parents tried to explain my side, his reply was, “Violence is never the answer.” It seemed to me that inflicting mental trauma day after day was fine, but a broken nose was sacrilege.
Then, in March 1995, my father found an article in The Times of India, headlined “Mysteries of Tourette syndrome”. I still have the cutting, with the date in my father’s handwriting across the top. It described exactly what I had, and told of a mother of three who burst into tears of relief when, after 30 years of doctors, she was finally told what she had.
I felt an enormous relief. I was not alone. This is what I suffer from! To me, the cutting was a trophy, proof that I had finally won an argument I had been losing since childhood. A name cures nothing, of course. It merely tells you where to file the problem.
Awareness is important
Adulthood, meanwhile, turned out to be a choice between comfort and the life I actually wanted. At my desk I am pretty calm. Put me in a crowded room and I am not. But I love travelling, photography and writing about it with a devotion that surprises even me. I thrive on road trips, researching stories and chasing down history, literary connections, and above all, food.
And nothing compares with seeing my byline in print. I first saw it in 1998, and it still gives me an unmistakable, incomparable high. Putting up with Tourette’s is a small price to pay for the work I love. Among my fellow automotive journalists, and the editors, automotive brands and tourism boards I work with, most people look past what I have and appreciate what I do, which I take as the highest compliment.
A crowded place like a mall, an airport or a restaurant will always set me off, though I have no wish to draw attention to myself. The tic comes anyway, and so does the reaction: a smirk, a stare, sometimes even imitation or a cruel comment.
Tourette’s is not a well-known condition, and most people don’t know what they are looking at. But I do wish for a little more awareness, because awareness breeds compassion. The same people who snigger at me would be horrified to laugh at a man with a stutter or a limp, or at anyone with a disability they could see. All I ask is that they give an invisible one the same courtesy.
The tic that gives me the most anguish is coprolalia, the uncontrollable utterance of profanity, and it is also the one the movies love. Whenever a film wants to show Tourette’s, or make fun of it, this is the tic it reaches for. In reality it affects only a minority of people with Tourette’s, and unfortunately I am in that minority. It means I blurt out things I would never dream of saying, things I neither think nor believe, and which say nothing about my character. The words that surface are always the most forbidden ones for the company I am in, which is exactly why they are never the ones I mean. I have told strangers their mothers were about to die. I have insulted people’s gods. I can feel it coming and I cannot stop it, and the moment it is out, I am hoping I did not say it or that nobody caught it. So I stand there wishing I were anywhere else on earth.
Which is why the people who get it right matter so much. Boarding a flight in Australia in 2008, I was asked to stand aside while everyone else boarded. Ground staff said someone had complained and asked whether I had been drinking. I had not. A large security man had positioned himself behind me, in case I turned violent, which is not an unreasonable worry about a man who seems intoxicated. I said, “I’ve got Tourette syndrome.” He put a reassuring hand on my shoulder and said, “Don’t worry about it at all, mate.”
In a quiet restaurant in Prague I was talking louder than necessary, as one of my tics insists on. A man leaned over and asked me to keep it down. I apologised. The next day he found me on the street and apologised, in front of the same friends. He had worked it out on his own.
My partner and I dated briefly in the 1990s. I thought of Tourette’s as a blemish then, and whenever she asked, I passed it off as an allergy or a momentary stutter. We went our separate ways. But life dealt us a second hand, and she now knows exactly what my condition is. Her rule is simple: Do not apologise, explain.
My bullying stopped at the school gate. In today’s digital world, children carry the playground in their pockets, so home has to be the one place where they feel normal and where parents show their unconditional love and support. A child who has been told that everyone is a little different, and that this is their difference, can look at the sniggering crowd and say, “I have this and I am dealing with it. What are you doing?”
Rishad Saam Mehta is a Mumbai-based independent travel and automotive writer.