World Music Day: Is streaming helping or harming indie music?

We’re constantly told that attention spans are shrinking and that with it, everything is getting shorter and faster. But there’s one thing most of us have lots of time for and can’t ignore—music. It’s easy to make time for music because we don’t have to be musical to enjoy it, and it’s hard not to be affected by it. We tap fingers and hum bars, most people passing a piano will almost unconsciously trail their fingers across the keys, we feel infuriated by tunes on loop in elevators, we have favourite songs and memories of songs, we relax to it or boost our mood with it. Music can be exactly what we need in any situation.

On World Music Day, we look at two different aspects of streaming and its impact on music discovery. On one hand, streaming has brought more music from a diversity of voices into the mainstream. OTT film and show makers often license pre-existing music from independent artists across the country, breaking the stranglehold of Bollywood composers and directors dictating what a “hit” should sound like. As we wrote a few weeks ago, we hear a scrap of music on a show and then go search for the rest of the song, discovering new artists we love. It’s all giving indie and semi-established musicians the chance to be discovered, sign deals and contracts, find new audiences, and make a living, as Bhanuj Kappal reports. On the other hand, music-streaming services have removed some of the serendipity of discovering new sounds. An algorithm tries to hold us in an echo chamber of music we like, playing us more of the same, writes Akhil Sood. An entire universe of music through the centuries is available on our phones, but are we really listening to anything new? Beyond the words, these are stories written by music lovers—and the sounds they reference can help you create a whole new playlist for some easy listening this weekend. And now on to other stories we did in the week gone by.

The cover of Mint Lounge dated 21 June 2025.

The rugby league’s superpower Everything seems to getting shorter with attention spans shrinking and we have a shorter format of rugby—like T20 cricket—with seven players to a side. A match is 14 minutes long—or 22 minutes, including breaks. It’s the brevity that is the superpower of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the latest in the assembly line of sports leagues in the country. The RPL, which run till 29 June, has six teams playing 12 matches over 15 days. Of the 48 international players participating, more than 20 are Olympians or world champions—but it’s Rahul Bose who remains the face of Indian rugby, writes Arun Janardhan. Read more.

On a textile trail to discover weaves India makes 95% of handwoven textiles in the world, and the country’s rich textile heritage allows you to combine your love for fashion with a meaningful travel experience, writes Sujata Assomull as she tracks a new trend that marries travel with textile traditions. More people are signing up for craft and textile trails to visit dyeing hubs across the country, block printing centres in Rajasthan or weaving hubs in Madhya Pradesh and Kanchipuram. These curated craft trails and immersive offer travellers a deeper understanding of culture, heritage and slow luxury. Read more.

James Dyson on failure and function British inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson’s engineering breakthroughs have reshaped consumer technology as we know it today. Best known for creating the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner, Dyson, 78, has built a global company that champions design-driven problem-solving, while his named foundation aims to support budding inventors and innovators working on physical products. His iconic vacuum cleaner was born from frustration with his own vacuum losing suction due to a clogged bag, and has become a cornerstone of the Dyson narrative, as he tells Abhishek Baxi. Read more.

Get those weighted core exercises right The obsession with getting a six-pack may never wane but people are changing track to achieve it. Gym trainers are no longer prescribing endless reps of crunches and sit-ups and are instead advocating weighted and resistance-based core exercises. These engage a wide range of abdominal muscles that help strengthen the core, making them much more effective than hundreds of crunches or sit-ups. The final result is still a trimmer waist and, if followed religiously, six-pack abs but it’s a more sustainable route and builds muscles in a way that’s more helpful for daily activities, writes Shrenik Avlani. The other advantage is that deep muscles like transverse abdominis and obliques are working too. Read more.

Is the iPhone 16e a flagship-killer? The iPhone 16e was launched around 100 days ago, with specifications comparable to the latest iPhone though it’s almost 25% less expensive—which is considerable going by Apple’s usual prices. It’s not just the pricing that makes it an interesting proposition, writes Shouvik Das. It offers an entry point to Apple’s AI experience for as little as around ₹2,000 per month via financing schemes. The phone also offers everything that a first-time buyer of Apple’s devices would want to experience, like the A18 Bionic chipset. Read more.