It was really a way for those of us who were unmusical to serenade a lover. But it was more than that. It was the most personal body of music we could construct where each song carried meaning even the singer never intended. You did not need to understand music to give a mixtape or receive one. You just needed to understand each other. And no third person would hear the same mixtape the same way. It was a private conversation. It empowered each of us, even those without a musical bone, to become music makers. On the archival site mixtapemuseum.org, artist and writer Matias Viegener says mixtapes allowed us to not just be consumers of popular culture but also producers. He calls it American folk art—“predigested cultural artefacts combined with homespun technology and magic markers" which turned the humble tape into “a message in a bottle."