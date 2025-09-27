World Para Athletics Championships: Indian para athletes prepare to shine on the world stage
Deepti Patwardhan 6 min read 27 Sept 2025, 08:00 am IST
After a record breaking performance at the Paralympics, India's strongest ever para-athletics contingent is poised to make history as Delhi hosts the World Championships
Before May, not a single para javelin thrower in the F42 category had crossed the 60m mark. In the last four months, India’s Mahendra Gurjar has breached the barrier thrice. He first burst on to the stage on 26 May at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland, setting a new world record mark of 61.17m, eclipsing Roberto Floriani Edenilson’s record of 59.19m set in 2022.
