The pivotal moment was the 2016 Rio, when India won two medals (bronze by Sakshi Malik and silver by P.V. Sindhu) at the Olympics, while the Paralympians scooped four medals, including two gold. For the first time, Paralympians were celebrated, their spirit applauded. Traditional and social media took the message to all corners of the country. Success begets success. From four, India took the tally to 19 at the Tokyo Games—which was more than the country’s collective tally at the Paralympics till then. At Paris 2024, they reached a new high of 29. Even at the continental-level India broke new ground, winning over 100 medals (108) for the first time at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.