How did Indian wrestling go from the best in the world to murder and sexual harassment allegations in ten years?
Just ten years ago, Indian wrestlers were the best in the world. These days, with Indian wrestling mired in allegations of murder, sexual assault and injustice, the aura of ‘kushti’ is fading. How did it come to this?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
My enduring memory of Sushil Kumar, the wrestler who won two Olympic medals and became one of India’s greatest sporting icons, comes from a time before his spectacular downfall as an accused in the murder of another wrestler (for which he spent four years in jail as an undertrial before being granted bail in March.
It comes from that magic hour in an akhada, when, between the long, frenzied mat sessions in the morning and the never-ending, arduous physical conditioning workout in the evening, there is a happy lull—a time for food that always tastes delicious because the body is craving it, for meaningless banter (my memory is from pre-social media days), and extremely well-earned sleep, or in the words of the wrestlers, “ghoda bech ke so gaye" (sold his horses and went to sleep).