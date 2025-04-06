The stage is not a safe place to push borders, says Shanta Gokhale
SummaryWriter and cultural critic Shanta Gokhale says women are forced to be careful about the way they express anger
Writer, translator and cultural critic Shanta Gokhale, 85, has often returned to the complexities of gender, power and resistance in her writing in Marathi and English, portraying the tensions and nuances of women navigating patriarchal structures while seeking autonomy and agency. Gokhale says women have “a long way to go yet" because all women still don’t have basic human rights. “We have the rights we have because militant women before us, aided by progressive men, have fought for them," she says.