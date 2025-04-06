The stage is not a safe place to push borders, says Shanta Gokhale

Pop culture today seems to embrace female expression. Do you think this mirrors real change in the way Indian women express themselves?

I don’t have the right to answer this question since I have assiduously avoided social media and am not conversant with pop culture. As regards films, the finest expression of a woman’s rage I have seen on screen is in the 1937 Prabhat film Kunku, when the heroine, played by Shanta Apte, beats up her husband’s nephew for trying to molest her. The film as a whole is an expression of rage against the practice of young women being married off to men old enough to be their fathers. The film was a hit both in the Marathi original and its Hindi version. However, 40 years on, in 1972, there were calls for banning Vijay Tendulkar’s Sakharam Binder because, among other things, the play showed a woman beating her husband with a slipper because he will not leave her alone even after she has left him for sexually abusing her within marriage. Typically, she comes from a class which was “expected" to be “uncultured". In the end, she is the one who is killed, and the “chaste" woman lives. If we thought that women’s rage would have gained greater legitimacy between Kunku and Sakharam Binder, we were proved wrong. Even today, women’s rage is allowed to be expressed publicly and admired when the outburst is on behalf of the dominant political or religious ideologies authored by men in power.