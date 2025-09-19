Why writing retreats are becoming the new wellness escape
Abhilasha Ojha 6 min read 19 Sept 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
People of all ages and professions are signing up for writing retreats, and seeking healing through the old-fashioned pen-to-paper techniques
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two months ago, I was in a therapist’s room, finding it tough to cope with a challenging time—the death of my mother, the unfortunate loss of another significant relationship and moving to a new house with my eight-year-old daughter. Handing me a pen and some blank pages, my therapist urged me to write a letter to my mother. “After that," my therapist added, “Write a letter to yourself in your mother’s voice."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story