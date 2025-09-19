Why writing retreats are becoming the new wellness escape

Two months ago, I was in a therapist’s room, finding it tough to cope with a challenging time—the death of my mother, the unfortunate loss of another significant relationship and moving to a new house with my eight-year-old daughter. Handing me a pen and some blank pages, my therapist urged me to write a letter to my mother. “After that," my therapist added, “Write a letter to yourself in your mother’s voice."

This “letter-response therapy" became a cathartic exercise, reminding me of a similar writing exercise I’d done three-and-a-half years ago at Creativegarh Retreats, a five-day programme to help people rediscover themselves, mainly through writing therapies. In the beautiful environs of Kasauli’s Meadow on the Ridge, a colonial bungalow with expansive views, various pen-to-paper techniques worked, even for those who considered themselves non-writers. A “Time Travel" exercise encouraged participants to write about the voices that shamed us and shaped us; memoir exercises allowed us to unlock our earliest memories; a “mapping" exercise let us assess various areas of our life—spiritual, health, relationships, social, professional, self-care, among others.

A strong desire for both experiential and solo travel, finding a safe, non-judgmental community, and discovering oneself through writing are among the reasons why writing-specific retreats are gaining popularity. There are various studies and reports, including a 2024 one by Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, which say writing is known to improve cognitive abilities and memory and lower stress levels. People are increasingly turning to writing as a tool for self-help. Luxury retreats and hotels are tying up with writing experts to create holistic workshops and retreats.

Bhavna Kher, former advertising professional, screenwriter, and creative writing expert, is conducting her second Writing Retreat from 2-6 October, at Woods at Sasan near Gir National Park. According to Kher, the landscape of the property is conducive to immersive writing sessions that focus on emotional healing and holistic well-being.

Kher turned to writing when she was at a crossroads almost a decade ago after a career in advertising. Kher, who later became a screenwriter for the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, initially went through a “full-blown identity crisis" when she realised that she didn’t have a clear roadmap. She started jotting down her thoughts in a notebook that would eventually become “a support system like no other". That notebook became a reservoir of self-curated writing techniques. Initially she started guiding some of her friends and family through techniques that had benefitted her personally. Gradually she started getting enquiries to create workshops. It finally came to fruition last year as a writing retreat.

Kher clarifies that she’s not a certified therapist, but considers writing an effective tool for wellness. “With over two decades of professional writing, I have used writing for personal healing and along the way gone deeper into the subject. Now I am bringing my own structure and system to help others," says Kher. According to Delhi-based lawyer Tanisha Samanta, who attended Kher’s retreat last year, over the course of four-five days, she began to unravel many of her hidden feelings and articulate them.

“In my hectic profession, I don’t get the time to think. Doing a retreat specifically focused on writing allowed me to get closure on some very personal matters," says Samanta. Shabnam Samuel says writing digs through the emotions to excavate one’s authentic voice. For the last 10 years, Samuel has been leading an annual eight-day writers’ retreat in Panchgani, Maharashtra, in the Sanjeewan Vidyalaya boarding school. While the retreat’s focus is creative writing, including fiction, non-fiction, screenwriting and poetry for budding authors, over time it has attracted people, including repeat participants, who return to it from a perspective of enjoying the meditative aspect of writing.

Given the increasing number of enquiries, by next year, she plans to host a separate “writing as wellness" course. “I will be building a course on writing as ‘therapy’ in consultation with certified counsellors," she says. Samuel’s memoir, A Fractured Life (2018), which talked about her life as an abandoned child and her difficult marriage, came about as a result of letter writing to herself, a “therapeutic exercise" which she’s done for decades. Her workshop is focused on creative writing but has ample exercises that allow participants to have personal breakthroughs as they dig into their own past and allow their stories to be written.

Himalayan Writing Retreat in village Satkhol in Uttarakhand is hosting “Healing and Self-Growth through Writing" workshop in November, designed by Vandita Dubey, the retreat’s co-founder and a clinical psychologist from Illinois School of Professional Psychology. Former journalist, screenwriter, lyricist and film director, Anu Singh Choudhary, who had facilitated a screenwriting seminar in Himalayan Writing Retreat roughly two years ago, says: “The therapeutic aspect of writing is obvious; in the workshop I’d conducted, the first exercise was to let go of whatever was stopping the participants from believing in themselves, thereafter becoming that pipeline which could lead to a flow of ideas in an organic manner."

Most of these retreats limit participation—between 7-15 participants—and they run for 4-14 days. The cost is typically in the range of ₹75,000 to a little over ₹1 lakh. This includes accommodation, meals, experiences, therapies and one-on-one sessions with the mentors. The retreats draw a mix of people—lawyers, storytellers, government officials, IT professionals, besides journalists, poets and budding authors. The age group, too, is varied, between 20-70.

Bengaluru-based neuro psychiatrist Ooha Sushmita, while acknowledging the benefits of writing as part of counselling, issues a warning. According to her, when there are underlying issues of clinical depression, complex trauma issues, nothing should be quick-fix. “The root cause has to be understood in totality, it’s not enough to put just a Band-Aid on what’s a deep-seated mental issue," says Sushmita. In her view, the amount of regulation in self-help is not much, and due diligence must be done to understand that a wellness retreat can’t always fix more deeply entrenched mental issues.

Natasha Badhwar, author, filmmaker, and writing coach, who conducts creative writing workshops and teaches memoir writing as a course at Ashoka University, Haryana, recently held a workshop on leadership and selfhood. She engaged participants in various exercises to help them overcome obstacles and showcase their leadership skills. This was achieved through writing prompts that encouraged changing the narrative or script of one’s life, writing to understand one’s life stories more from an affirmative standpoint. Badhwar, who plans to roll out writing workshops in collaboration with certified narrative therapists by next year, says, “Writing lives in our bodies like walking or dancing. It’s a natural expression, much like drawing. It’s part of our essential humanity."

Now, who could disagree with that?

Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based art and culture writer.

