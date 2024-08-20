Travel: Camp out in a yurt for luxury with a view

Raised wooden floors covered in woollen Moroccan-style rugs, twinkling fairy lights, comfy futon-style beds with fresh linen, a wood-burning stove with a small integrated oven, and stunning views of Lake Windermere when you step out. You wouldn’t imagine that you’d just spent a night in a yurt, a round tent that traces its roots to central Asia.

One of the earliest travel companies to offer yurt holidays, the UK-based Long Valley Yurts was set up in 2008 with two 18-ft yurts at a campsite in the Great Langdale valley, the heart of the Lake District National Park. “The yurt allowed us to do it all: we could go for a dip, enjoy a picnic, relax in the sun, or go for long walks, all while enjoying the luxuries that now seem necessities," says Catrin Roberts, a HR consultant from London, who went glamping in a yurt with her partner and pet earlier this year. “I particularly liked the large central skylight; it was the perfect place to stargaze at night," she says.

Yurts have come to India as well, and are being set up across the country, in campsites at national parks as well as weekend homes. “Their ability to provide all essential comforts coupled with their aesthetic appeal has made yurts a favourite among those seeking an extraordinary and sustainable living experience," says Praveen Krishnaiah, co-founder of The Out Factory, who has installed has installed yurts in resorts in Nagarhole, Kanha National Park, Jim Corbett National Park as well as in farms and hotels.

With airconditioning and en-suite bathrooms, yurts can serve as luxury retreats, farmhouse offices and spas at hotels. Most are kitted out with beds, furniture, showers, heating or cooling systems and kitchenettes, which means city slickers can enjoy the outdoors without sacrificing the conveniences of modern life. Yurts offer a unique combination of comfort, durability, and adaptability to any climatic conditions, explains Krishnaiah. “Their circular design and spacious interiors create a cozy and inviting living space, making them an attractive alternative to traditional tents and cabins," he says.

Yurts are an offshoot of glamping, a trend that was born in the UK in the late 1990s after a financial crisis hindered foreign travel. In 1997, when the UK government revoked the right of all driving licence holders to tow a caravan, the need for value-for-money holidays that “catered to those more used to hotels and with little to no experience of camping" led to the emergence of glamping, according to the UK Glamping Association. The word was added to the Oxford dictionary in 2016. Glamping now thrives across the world, with a variety of accommodation types, including bell tents, geodesic domes, tipis, pods, cabins, safari tents, vintage caravans, shepherd’s huts, tree houses, Hobbit Homes, Airstreams, and of course, yurts.

“Glamping has really evolved since it emerged in the early 2000s, and yurts stand out from other options like treehouses and cabins. They can be dismantled and moved from location to location and have a more permanent feel when you include insulation and other comforts," says Mike Pointing, owner of Hidden Valley Yurts, which offers yurt holidays in Wales, UK. He adds that the covid-19 pandemic led to a “slow but steady resurgence" in their popularity.

The portable, circular dwelling, made of a lattice of flexible wood and typically covered in felt, has been used as a home for thousands of years in Central Asia, particularly Mongolia. “The yurt is culturally significant in Mongolia — it symbolises the people’s connection to nature, community, and their heritage," says Krishnaiah

Compared to traditional tents, yurt camping offers a number of advantages, especially since they are much sturdier, more weather-resistant than typical tents (allowing use even in inclement weather). “I am an out-and-out city girl and the thought of camping is a no-no. But I was pleasantly surprised when I went to Yurt Hideaway, an hour from Melbourne. The yurt combined the comfort of a cabin with the adventure of a tent, so a win-win for me and my nature-loving partner," says Pune-based management executive Trisha Mohanty. “The yurt was spacious, clean, and beautifully decorated, with a welcome pack, board games, room spray, heater, and extra blankets. The small kitchenette, toilet and shower, and small garden with fruit trees and herbs ensured that it was glamping at its finest," she recalls.

Ashish Sethi, a financial analyst from Delhi, agrees that yurts combine the best of both worlds, by “melding creature comforts with scenic locations and options to go hiking, walking, swimming, running, birdwatching, and more".

Krishnaiah says the ease of setup and minimal environmental impact make them a sustainable choice. Yurts are typically used for glamping, but they have been adapted easily to various environments, including vacation rentals, community spaces and permanent residences. The ease in setting up and dismantling—between 30 minutes to 5 hours—and the fact that they can house two to 15 people makes them handy.

Krishnaiah says their yurts are crafted from high-quality, durable materials designed to withstand diverse weather conditions. The framework consists of strong, lightweight wooden lattice walls and rafters, providing structural integrity and flexibility. The outer covering is made of heavy-duty, weather-resistant fabric, typically a combination of polyester and cotton canvas, treated for water resistance and UV protection. “Insulation options are available to ensure comfort in various climates, and the yurts are equipped with durable flooring and optional interior partitions for added convenience and functionality," he says.

Apart from scenic glamping sites and adventure resorts, The Out Factory has provided yurts for private properties, including backyards and gardens, and community spaces such as yoga centres and wellness retreats. “Whether nestled in the mountains, or in a forest, yurts offer a unique and immersive experience in nature," Krishnaiah says. Yurts can be effective in a climate like India’s as their design allows for ventilation, crucial for maintaining a comfortable interior temperature in warmer climates.

In fact, Alaska-based Nomad Shelter designs yurts specifically for extreme Alaskan conditions, using robust materials to engineer structures that can be built over the weekend and can withstand winds up to 100 mph, apart from having plumbing and electricals. Paul Vela, business manager of Nomad Shelter, recently listed the many advantages of opting for a yurt home on the Homesteady podcast: “They’re cheaper, quicker to build, low maintenance, portable, have a great resale value, and offer a connection to nature."

Teja Lele is an independent journalist who writes on lifestyle.