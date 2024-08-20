Travel: Camp out in a yurt for luxury with a view
SummaryThe circular design and spacious interiors create a cozy and inviting living space, making them an attractive alternative to traditional tents and cabins on glamping holidays
Raised wooden floors covered in woollen Moroccan-style rugs, twinkling fairy lights, comfy futon-style beds with fresh linen, a wood-burning stove with a small integrated oven, and stunning views of Lake Windermere when you step out. You wouldn’t imagine that you’d just spent a night in a yurt, a round tent that traces its roots to central Asia.
One of the earliest travel companies to offer yurt holidays, the UK-based Long Valley Yurts was set up in 2008 with two 18-ft yurts at a campsite in the Great Langdale valley, the heart of the Lake District National Park. “The yurt allowed us to do it all: we could go for a dip, enjoy a picnic, relax in the sun, or go for long walks, all while enjoying the luxuries that now seem necessities," says Catrin Roberts, a HR consultant from London, who went glamping in a yurt with her partner and pet earlier this year. “I particularly liked the large central skylight; it was the perfect place to stargaze at night," she says.