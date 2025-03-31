Book review: 'Work, Wisdom, Legacy' reflects on what work means today
SummaryFormer RBI governor Y.V. Reddy's compilation of essays reflects on the generational divide in attitudes towards work and underscores the need for a new definition of work for the current century
The word “work" has become loaded with meanings, is weighed down by multiple connotations and teems with social divisions. But what is work? Some view it as a four-letter word signifying a quotidian preoccupation, the root of a humdrum existence but an unavoidable necessity. Others see it through the lens of privilege and entitlement, a ticket to material achievement and status. Many find it an opportunity to do something different, make a difference to society. Philosophically, work is viewed as the converse of not-work, which can be play or leisure, thereby investing both work and not-work with certain value sets.