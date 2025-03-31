Book review: 'Work, Wisdom, Legacy' reflects on what work means today

Truth be told, one can go on slicing and dicing the meaning of work. It is an unending endeavour and has always exercised philosophers and sociologists. Traditionally, labour—or, toil and strenuous effort—was expended for sustenance or subsistence, through the act of hunting and gathering, and later through agricultural activity. Human beings sweated only to sate hunger. As mankind formed communities, tribes and society, labour acquired layers and dimensions. As property, and acquisition of property, gained salience, society started witnessing division of labour, the dawn of the first distinctions between labour and work, and the beginnings of class hierarchies. Work, as a distinctive activity, acquired a historical characteristic thereafter and began to be viewed differently in different eras. This has been a long trajectory: moving from an Aristotelian definition to the Marxian labour theory of value, all the way to a postmodern critique of how society uses the instrumentality of work to exercise greater control over populations. And it’s not done yet. Meanwhile, the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians (under the aegis of the International Labour Organisation) redefined work in 2013: “any activity performed by persons of any sex and age to produce goods or to provide services for use by others or for own use." This has further complicated matters.