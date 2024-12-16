Zakir Hussain (1951-2024): Who will teach the tablas to laugh again?

Beyond the accolades, the innovation, beyond even the jaw-dropping virtuosity, what made Zakir Hussain extraordinary was the sheer joy he exuded. Watching him play was to witness someone in love not just with his instrument, but the act of creation. His eyes sparkled with mischief, his hands danced with abandon, his trademark mop of hair bobbed as if to teach your own. He made it look effortless, as the best sorcerers do, but you could sense the depth of his connection with his craft. There was a devotion there, a reverence, but also a lightness—a sense that music was both the most profound and the most playful thing in the universe.