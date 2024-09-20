The sound of music from the North-East
SummaryThe Ziro Festival, which will open next week, spotlights the diverse music of independent artists from the North-East
Siali is a little-used Mizo word for a beautiful, unattainable woman and the title of one of the biggest hits of H.O.M, a young, anonymous musician from Aizawl. It has been played more than a million times on Spotify since it was released a year ago, making it one of the highest-streamed Mizo tracks on the platform. Siali begins with gentle beats of cymbals, followed by electric guitar strains reminiscent of 1980s alternative rock. The introverted, enigmatic artist who wears a painted mask says he uses old-world Mizo vocabulary in his lyrics because it is slowly being replaced by a version bereft of any poetry.
“We Mizo people have a song language filled with metaphors, but now there is a preference for casual language," he says, adding that he weaves in folklore too, explaining the reference in Siali to a paradise-like place, “Buannel", from Mizo folktales.
H.O.M is one of the acts to watch out for at this year’s Ziro Festival (26-29 September). Held in the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival platforms the diversity of the region’s indigenous music alongside indie talent from India and abroad. But it isn’t the only platform to spotlight the vast independent music scene of the region.