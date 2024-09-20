The sound of music from the North-East

While the electronic dance music festival Sunburn had launched in Goa in 2007, the multi-genre music festival NH7 had started in Pune in 2010 and Blue Frog was the buzziest live gig venue in Mumbai of the 2000s, the immense diversity of the North-East’s music had little space. “The intention was to have one stage for musicians to perform for an audience from all over the world. As the festival evolved, it started getting interest from international bands and got a more global outlook. But even now, after all these years, we make it a point to curate bands from all states of the North-East."