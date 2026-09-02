imm India 2026: Country’s home furniture market projected to reach USD 40.53 bn by 2031

imm India 2026 opened at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, on Tuesday, amid projections that India’s home furniture market will reach USD 40.53 billion (approximately ₹3.83 trillion) by 2031, according to Exhibitionshowcase.

Organised by Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., the three-day business-to-business exhibition is being held from September 1 to 3 and features manufacturers, designers, furniture brands and buyers.

Advertisement

‘Creativity of our artisans and manufacturers is commendable’: Giriraj Singh Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said IMM India 2026 showcased India’s traditional furniture and handicraft heritage, with more than 100 Indian manufacturers and buyers from 48 countries participating in the event.

He added the exhibition reflected the global interest in the skills of Indian artisans and the country’s manufacturing capabilities, while providing international exposure to local talent under the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

“Today, we had the opportunity to closely witness the rich heritage of Indian furniture and handicrafts at IMM India 2026 in New Delhi,” he wrote on X.

“Over 100 Indian manufacturers and buyers from 48 countries—this is the global recognition of our artisans' skills and the crafting power of new India,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Your favourite airport lounge is now serving caviar, sushi and lobster rolls

“This event, embodying the resolve of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ is providing a global platform for Indian talent. The creativity of our artisans and manufacturers is commendable,” Singh concluded.

imm India 2026: Furniture, interiors trends, global buyers converge at Delhi exhibition The inaugural ceremony brought together leading industry figures, including representatives from JHEA, Moradabad Handicrafts Exporters Association, HHEWA, BAA, FIEO, Kirti Nagar Timber & Furniture Dealers Association and Koelnmesse. imm India 2026 will feature over 100 exhibitors and attract more than 8,000 trade buyers, fostering business networking, sourcing and industry collaboration.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stock market prediction for Sep 3: What to expect from Indian and Asian markets

The exhibition covers a range of products and solutions across home and outdoor furniture, lighting and fixtures, wall and floor coverings, décor and finishes, kitchen and bathroom solutions, and handcrafted and contemporary furniture.

The event also includes an International Hosted Buyer Programme aimed at connecting exhibitors with pre-qualified buyers from India and overseas. The programme is reportedly intended to facilitate business meetings and potential partnerships between manufacturers and buyers.

Conference sessions and industry discussions during the exhibition will focus on areas including sustainable materials, changes in the retail sector, modular living and developments in design-led furniture manufacturing.

The three-day event is expected to provide a platform for manufacturers, designers, buyers and other industry stakeholders to discuss market trends, sourcing opportunities and developments in India’s furniture and interiors sector.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X