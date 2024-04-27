Lounge
More and more Indians are encountering deepfake content: Survey
Summary
- According to a new global McAfee survey on the impact of AI, 1 in 4 Indians recently came across a political deepfake they later discovered to be fake
Artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting consumers in many ways. The recent spate of deepfake scams circulating on instant messaging platforms is just one example.
