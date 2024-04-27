More and more Indians are encountering deepfake content: Survey

While a small part of the people surveyed said they were more concerned about deepfakes now than in 2023, some also said AI is making it hard to tell what is real and what is fake. Nearly 8 of 10 (80%) people are more concerned about deepfakes than they were a year ago, the findings of the survey said. More than half (64%) of respondents say AI has made it harder to spot online scams, while just 30% of people felt confident they could tell real from fake if someone shared a voicemail or voice note that was generated using AI.