How every geopolitical event hits Indian farmers

Around 60% of urea for Indian farming is imported and what is made here is dependent on natural gas, both of which come through the closed Strait of Hormuz. But in the vast regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, where most of the land is not irrigated and farmers rely on cotton, soybean and lentil cultivation during monsoon season, another factor is playing on the minds of activists and experts. The trade deal between India and the US includes, among other things, elimination or reduction of tariffs on agricultural products such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit and soybean oil. India is a leading producer of soybean, growing a record 152.68 lakh tons in 2024-25, according to the Press Information Bureau. Most of it is grown in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and soon after the news of the deal broke in February, mandis (wholesale markets) reduced the buying price for Indian soybean.