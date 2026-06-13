How every geopolitical event hits Indian farmers

This large population of farmers is busy digging into their reserves to prepare their land for the upcoming Kharif season, or the monsoon cropping season when crops are sown at the onset of the south-west monsoon (June-July) and harvested at the end of the monsoon (September-October). Fertilisers are in short supply, bank loans have become harder, and finding fuel for tractors is an uphill task—all a fallout of the war between Iran and the US.