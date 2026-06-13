How every geopolitical event hits Indian farmers

In the past few weeks, among other happenings, including war, fuel price hikes and examination messes, one not-so-small piece of information kept a large portion of this country on tenterhooks—the official arrival of the south-west monsoon on 4 June, three days behind its usual schedule.
In the past few weeks, among other happenings, including war, fuel price hikes and examination messes, one not-so-small piece of information kept a large portion of this country on tenterhooks—the official arrival of the south-west monsoon on 4 June, three days behind its usual schedule.
This large population of farmers is busy digging into their reserves to prepare their land for the upcoming Kharif season, or the monsoon cropping season when crops are sown at the onset of the south-west monsoon (June-July) and harvested at the end of the monsoon (September-October). Fertilisers are in short supply, bank loans have become harder, and finding fuel for tractors is an uphill task—all a fallout of the war between Iran and the US.
This large population of farmers is busy digging into their reserves to prepare their land for the upcoming Kharif season, or the monsoon cropping season when crops are sown at the onset of the south-west monsoon (June-July) and harvested at the end of the monsoon (September-October). Fertilisers are in short supply, bank loans have become harder, and finding fuel for tractors is an uphill task—all a fallout of the war between Iran and the US.
At Mashale village in Vidarbha region’s Wardha district in Maharashtra, Makrand Rokde is preoccupied—the numbers are not adding up. “The seed and fertiliser suppliers have different conditions this season; they will not provide more than five bags at a time due to shortage, but I need 60 bags. How many trips will I make to the distribution centres to get everything? To make matters worse, transport costs have increased,” says Rokde, who is in his 60s.
Around 60% of urea for Indian farming is imported and what is made here is dependent on natural gas, both of which come through the closed Strait of Hormuz. But in the vast regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, where most of the land is not irrigated and farmers rely on cotton, soybean and lentil cultivation during monsoon season, another factor is playing on the minds of activists and experts. The trade deal between India and the US includes, among other things, elimination or reduction of tariffs on agricultural products such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit and soybean oil. India is a leading producer of soybean, growing a record 152.68 lakh tons in 2024-25, according to the Press Information Bureau. Most of it is grown in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and soon after the news of the deal broke in February, mandis (wholesale markets) reduced the buying price for Indian soybean.
Despite this, Rokde plans to sow soybean on three acres of land and cotton on 15 acres. Fellow farmers are taking the same chance. “We cannot predict how the market will behave because global factors are not in our control. Because of the war, cotton prices actually shot up (in March after the Strait of Hormuz closed and supply of polyester and synthetic cloth was affected) but the farmers had sold all their produce by then. It is the middlemen who are benefitting,” he says.
Sharad Halage, 72, a farmer from Pavni village in Wardha, says it is not clear how much of the fallout is due to global events and how much of it is triggered by an exploitative domestic market. “The suppliers are asking us to buy fertilisers as a package—they have done ‘linking’, which means we have to buy things we do not need. We can’t argue because we have to be ready before the first rains.” Most of the farmers spoke about this problem, calling it an “additional burden”. (While urea is subsidised, the bio-fertilisers, micronutrients and other products sold as a “package” are not. Around 100-150 products are being sold along with urea, what the farmers call “linking”. The price difference ranges from a few hundred per purchase to a couple of thousands.)
Ajit Nawale, agricultural activist and state secretary of CPI(M) Maharashtra, who has led several protests related to the agrarian crisis, says farmers have not been informed about the details of the India-US trade deal. Though it has not yet been finalised, it will undoubtedly affect farmers of Marathwada and Vidarbha as they rely on production of soybean, cattle and poultry feed (red sorghum goes into animal feed), he says. “There is absolutely no movement from the government to support or even explain to the farmers what might be the implications of this deal. But it is clear that if we are reducing the import duty on soybean oil and feed, farmers here will suffer tremendous losses. That too, on the backdrop of increased input costs due to fuel-related issues in fertiliser supply.”
In Ghansawangi village in Jalna district, Rajkumar Tangade, a farmer, playwright and actor, says, farmers in the region are preparing the fields anyway. “Not because of confidence or hope but because that is what we do. Last year hardly anybody got MSP for soybean and it will only get worse because of increased input cost this time. But there is no choice,” he says. Farmers and activists said that input costs have risen 25-30% compared to last year, worsened by supply shortages.
Ramesh Jadhav, editor of Agrowan, a news outlet that focuses on agricultural issues in Maharashtra, says there are a host of underlying concerns that aren’t being talked about. Products like soybean oil are already imported, and animal feed made from GM soybean and GM corn are likely to be imported though the government has denied it. “We have a clear policy on genetically modified crops but we are already importing products made from GM crops. While none of this is clearly communicated, it will surely impact the farmers as it will affect the prices of their produce. The farmers are already dealing with shortages of fertilisers and will be spending a lot more with no guarantee on returns. None of this is in their control.”
Various statements from the Central government say that farmers will not be affected, but their American counterparts clearly speak of how the deal will benefit the US in multiple ways.
“The Indo-US deal will be back-breaking for the Indian farmers if implemented in its current form,” says Bedabrata Pain, US-based director of the award-winning documentary Déjà Vu, on the corporatisation of farming in India and the US. “In the US, among the farmer community, there is not much discussion because most of the farmlands are owned by a few big corporations. 90% of the subsidy and revenue will go to big businesses. This is a lose-lose situation for farmers, both in the US and in India.” Rural farmers in the US are now preoccupied with upcoming data centres eating into what little land is left to them, he says, implying that in India too, the push to build data centres, which guzzle water, fuel and land, should be a concern.
As the monsoon advances from Kerala towards Goa and further to Maharashtra, whether it is Rokde, Halge or Tangade, the farmers are too busy with the uncertainty of the current crop to worry about these global factors. Each one carries on, deeply aware of the impending harder times.
With inputs from Kailash Koushik.
Prachi Pinglay-Plumber is an independent journalist and professor of practice at Central Campus, CHRIST University, Bengaluru.