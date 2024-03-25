Lounge
Indians worship gold unlike anywhere else, says Bvlgari CEO
Pooja Singh 4 min read 25 Mar 2024, 12:19 PM IST
- Bvlgari’s group chief executive officer on India’s love for jewellery, expansion plans and how the country inspires the brand’s designs
"India is among our top 10 markets, but soon it will be No.3," claims Jean-Christophe Babin, the group chief executive officer of Bvlgari. “There’s a lot of appetite for high jewellery here. We just need more luxury malls to set up shop."
