Indians worship gold unlike anywhere else, says Bvlgari CEO

Bvlgari first entered India in 2004. Now, you have launched the second standalone boutique in the country. Why the slow expansion?

If landlords had built luxury malls earlier and in more cities, we would have expanded much more and much earlier. In fact, India, in general, would have grown much earlier (in terms of the luxury market). The only reason a country like China is bigger than India in terms of luxury, is that in China, you have many landlords who are willing to build a luxury mall—and that’s something that attracts luxury brands. Just to give an example, in China, 40 cities have at least one luxury mall. In India, there are two. I think India has more potential than China because people here worship gold, which is not the case anywhere else on a such a scale. It’s not because of the GDP that India is behind. It’s just a matter of accessibility.