3 great Himalayan summer getaways
Summary
- From a trek in Nepal to a staycation in Kangra and a cultural tour of Spiti, here are three excellent ways to cool off in the Himalaya this summer
As summer sets in with all its scorching fury across India, it’s time to plan a getaway. And what better way to escape than to take off to the Himalaya? Whether it is a trek or a staycation or an immersive road trip, there are many ways that you can experience the rugged beauty and cultural richness of the great range.