3 great Himalayan summer getaways

And one of the best ways to enjoy the grand mountain vistas of the Khumbu is to steer clear of the Everest Base Camp (EBC) trek, and opt instead for the Gokyo Lakes trek. The EBC and the Gokyo treks share the same trail from the tiny airstrip of Lukla to the main town of the Sherpas, the fabled Namche Bazaar. From here, the trail ascends the steep Dudh Kosi Valley for a couple of days to reach Gokyo Ri, overlooking the magnificent Ngozumpa Glacier, the longest in the Himalaya.