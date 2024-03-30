The immersive joys of train travel
Summary
- Trains are reminiscent of a time when humans discovered the joy of motorized transport. For many today, they still retain their charm
“The train saves time." When Naraayan Kannan, director of communications at Nissan Motor India, told me this, I didn’t believe him. How could the 12951 Rajdhani Express leaving Mumbai Central at 4.40pm and reaching Delhi at 8.35am the next day save him time, compared to a flight departing Mumbai at 6.30am and landing in Delhi at 8.40am the same day?