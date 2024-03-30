The immersive joys of train travel

Childhood trips from Mumbai to Kolkata on trains started Arpan Mitra’s lifelong love affair. The officer in a private bank is particularly interested in the designs of locomotives, railway coaches and goods carriages, the different pantographs (the triangular connection to the overhead power lines), colour schemes and numbers. Mitra is now an active member of an Indian Railways fan club group on Facebook. He too can recognise locomotives by their sound. “Since I have watched trains for many years, I can recognize a locomotive model from its horn and generator sound, even at a distance," he says, explaining, “if it makes a humming sound like an aircraft, we can identify the locomotive as an electromotive diesel such as the WDP4 or WDG4. We can differentiate the sound of wheels on tracks and tell if it is a freight, passenger, mail or express train. For rail enthusiasts, the combination of loud blasts of the horn, the rhythmic clacking track sound and powerful hum of the generator is no less than music."