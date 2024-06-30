Artistic bloodletting in ‘Interview with the Vampire’
SummaryIn the ongoing TV series ‘Interview with the Vampire’, as in Anne Rice’s source novels, the creator’s sympathies lie with the vampires
Recreating classic paintings is a visual device that keeps filmgoers on their toes. When used well, it can add colour and vibrancy to the film’s visual-emotional palette. An oft-cited frame from Michael Mann’s Heat (1995) gained fame because it was based on Alex Colville’s 1967 painting Pacific. Several shots in the Lars von Trier film Melancholia (2011) recreated works by artists like Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Sir John Everett Millais. Rolin Jones’ series Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s eponymous 1976 Gothic horror novel, takes the engagement with classic art to a new level, with several shots from the series resembling baroque paintings.