Artistic bloodletting in ‘Interview with the Vampire’

This also means that her books are an acquired taste. The Lestat books are all from the point-of-view of the vampires, not their victims. By doing this, Rice was subverting one of the oldest rules of vampire fiction. Usually, we are shown the monstrosity of the vampire from the victim’s viewpoint, thereby cementing the creature’s status as something not-quite-human. Rice made it clear that her sympathies lay with the vampire, with the tragedy of being not just immortal, but “undead". The monstrosity is therefore seen from the inside—a human being losing its soul in real time and assuming a different creature-hood. These ideas are central to the appeal of Lestat and Louis, whose decadence is matched only by the pathos that defines their lives, lurking just underneath the surface.