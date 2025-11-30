Is India ready for independent watchmakers? Mumbai event offers cues

It would be safe to say that India’s watch market is having a moment. Swiss watch imports into India are rising year on year. Breitling recently expanded its presence with two new boutiques in Mumbai and Coimbatore. Ethos, the country’s largest luxury watch retailer, aims to open its 100th store by early 2026. TimeVallee, the multi-brand retail outlet owned by luxury goods group Richemont, opened its third boutique in India – in Chennai – in September. And luxury retailer Art of Time, which represents over 20 international brands including Cartier and Piaget, raised ₹175 crore in a funding round led by CaratLane founder Mithun Sancheti last month.

Clearly, a niche set of wealthy young buyers is more curious about watches than ever before, but would that interest extend to independent watchmakers? Sacheen Ramchandani definitely thinks so. And this past weekend, he put that hypothesis to the test. Icons of Time, his two-day exhibition at the NMACC, drew a steady mix of collectors, young professionals, and existing clients, offering a first-hand view of where interest in independents currently stands.

Participants included the German watchmaker Stefan Kudoke; Frenchman Vianney Halter; the clockmaker Sebastian Naeschke; Geneva-based creator Yvan Arpa; and Nelson Belais of Claude Meylan – part of a line-up of about ten independent makers. Collectively, they represent the kind of artisanal, small-batch watchmaking that rarely appears in a single room in India.

Stefan Kudoke was also present at the event

Independents’ Day Ramchandani, 45, is a second-generation watch retailer who divides his time between Singapore and Mumbai. He now runs his own company, Vaqt Horology, and experimented with an Icons of Time showcase nearly a decade ago. “A lot has changed since then. Watch lovers are now asking about Rexhep Rexhepi (the Kosovo-born watchmaker, widely seen as one of the leading independents today). They are willing to wait for their watches — two, three years — unlike earlier. There is more awareness, more understanding, and my job is to further educate them about independent watchmakers.”

An early glimpse into how Indian collectors actually respond to artisanal watchmaking.

The turning point for Ramchandani came during the pandemic. While quarantining in Singapore, he began receiving calls from places he had never associated with high-end watch collecting: surgeons from smaller towns, businessmen from the deep South, and collectors he had never worked with, all asking about independents. Many had discovered these makers through watch clubs and social media, which surged during lockdown. “I never did social media, but suddenly people from everywhere were reaching out,” he recalls.

Independent watchmaking itself spans several tiers. At the very top sits what collectors half-jokingly call the “unobtanium” category: makers such as Philippe Dufour, Rexhepi, Kari Voutilainen and Greubel Forsey, whose pieces are produced in tiny quantities and whose waitlists stretch for years. At Icons of Time, the spectrum was broad. Or as Ramchandani puts it, “The starting price is around ₹2.5 lakh, and it goes up to ₹3 crore plus — that’s the Vianney Halter.” Halter, who attended the event in person, sits just below that summit, still exceptionally rare, with a retro-futuristic design language and an annual output of about ten pieces. On display was the Deep Space Resonance, a watch inspired by scientific studies of black holes. The triple axis tourbillon features two balance wheels that move in the same rhythm. Halter said he has two clients in India – one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.

Most of the other names at Icons of Time were located in a more approachable space – both in concept and in price. Stefan Kudoke’s pieces, which combine traditional watchmaking techniques with immaculate hand-finishing, are priced within the realm of a wealthy first-time Indian collector, and, along with Claude Meylan’s skeletonised watches, brought a sense of freshness often missing in mainstream models.

The spectrum on display Among this year’s exhibitors, Kudoke was expected to be a draw – and he was. His Handwerk and Kunstwerk watches, generally priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh in India, offer frosted German-silver finishing and detailed engraving. Kudoke, who makes about 200 watches a year, already has a small base of Indian buyers. One of his earliest commissions came from Rehan Poncha, the former Olympian swimmer. “People first buy what they know, the big advertised names,” Kudoke says. “Later, when they look for something new, they discover independents and understand the value of the hands, the craft, and being connected to the maker.”

His latest release, the Kudoke 3 Sky Blue, was also shown in Mumbai. Featuring a pale sky-blue frosted dial, it sits in the ₹12–14 lakh bracket once duties and margins are applied. Brands like BRM and Azimuth rounded off the more affordable end of the showcase, offering a more anti-classical take: BRM with with motorsport-led designs and Azimuth with its themed whimsical watches.

For Ramchandani, bringing this diversity under one roof was the entire point of the showcase. “Everyone knows the usual names like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, and Longines.” Ramchandani said. “My question is: what else can you buy in that same price bracket? What are the other possibilities? That is what I wanted people to discover.”

