Four angry young women of Bengal speak out in Kabita Singha's debut novel

Yet in the 1950s and 1960s, Singha’s was a distinctive female voice that made itself heard over the chorus of the all-male bastion of poets who were part of a radical literary movement led by the “Hungry Generation”. Indeed, the title of her first novel offered a counterpoint to the now-familiar trope of “Angry Young Man” that the male writers of her time were busy celebrating. Singha’s women are angry, too, but they are better at holding it in. Except for a momentary outburst of violence, Four Angry Women gives a painful, visceral glimpse into what it feels like to be consumed by a silent rage—be it at family, lovers or, simply, society at large.