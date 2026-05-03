Four angry young women of Bengal speak out in Kabita Singha's debut novel

As they walk down Chowringhee, the women take a nosy uncle to task, mock the young men trailing them, and venture into places where girls from good families should not—at least not on their own. Their adventures are told by the garrulous Chuni, who also offers vignettes into her friends’ pasts. By the end of the novel, the reader has learnt about slices of their lives, the sorrows they nurse in their hearts, and their raging desire for freedom from the fetters of patriarchy, which have doomed them to a future not of their choosing.