How villagers in Kashmir are saving a spring-fed lake through a centuries-old tradition

Hameed points to different parts of the stream, explaining that they belong to different villages. “That one belongs to Drinen, this one here to Panzath, the one down below to Wanpora. Everyone from these villages comes here to clean the springs,” he says. “But it is for our own good. Last year when it didn’t snow a lot and people were facing extreme water shortages, our villages were well-fed through these springs. That’s because we clean it and take care of it. That is the most important thing—to keep the water clean.”