How villagers in Kashmir are saving a spring-fed lake through a centuries-old tradition

Correction: The print edition of this story identified Mudabbir Ahmad Tak as the writer. It was co-written by Idrees Abbas.
It is a pleasant May morning. The air is light, the light is lustrous, and there is a soft, palliative sound of burbling water. Carrying traditional willow wicker baskets, people walk through the narrow lanes of Panzath village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district towards Panzath Nag—a network of natural springs whose waters accumulate in a glen to make it look like a small lake from afar.
The colour of the water is rust brown, covered with green algae, and it reeks. As the waters begin to shimmer under the first rays of the sun, the village slowly comes alive. Children play along the banks, elders exchange stories, and hundreds gather around the spring, reliving memories. Then, all at once, the whole party wades into the waist-deep water.
Every year in May, residents of Panzath village gather at dawn around the spring-fed waters that share the village’s name, derived from the Kashmiri word for “500”, referencing the number of springs believed to feed the waterbody. While there are five large springs and a few small ones now, villagers believe that there are more than a hundred beneath the low hills that surround the place. There is no official record of the number of springs.
The villagers of Panzath are joined by residents from the neighbouring villages of Sransoo Shampora, Wanpora, Kewa, Tangloo, Nassu Badragund and Drinen in this endeavour to clean the lake that sustains their community and irrigates the surrounding paddy fields.
According to a 2026 Comptroller and Auditor General of India report, titled Conservation and Management of Lakes in Jammu and Kashmir, of the 63 lakes covered in the report, 11 lakes covering an area of 1,024 hectares have disappeared, and 30 lakes spread over 909.60 hectares have shrunk significantly. This means that nearly 41% of the assessed lake area has either vanished or degraded. The report states that untreated sewage flows into 50 of the 63 lakes.
Another report from 2020, Diversity of Fishes in Jammu and Kashmir State, states that the fish population in the wilderness has decreased over the years in Kashmir. The study attributes this decline to the ecological degradation in fish habitat resulting from sand extraction and the consequential riverbed deterioration as well as pollution due to the extensive use of biocides (pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides) and other chemicals involved in horticulture and agriculture activities.
In Panzath, the surrounding villages use septic tanks and soakage pits, and the effluents from these make their way into the spring waters as does plastic waste. Despite the recent increase in pollution, the annual cleaning of the Panzath Nag is a centuries-old tradition, and is followed by Rohanposh, a practice where locals sprinkle water and shower petals on graves.