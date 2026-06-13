How villagers in Kashmir are saving a spring-fed lake through a centuries-old tradition

Correction: The print edition of this story identified Mudabbir Ahmad Tak as the writer. It was co-written by Idrees Abbas.
Correction: The print edition of this story identified Mudabbir Ahmad Tak as the writer. It was co-written by Idrees Abbas.
It is a pleasant May morning. The air is light, the light is lustrous, and there is a soft, palliative sound of burbling water. Carrying traditional willow wicker baskets, people walk through the narrow lanes of Panzath village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district towards Panzath Nag—a network of natural springs whose waters accumulate in a glen to make it look like a small lake from afar.
It is a pleasant May morning. The air is light, the light is lustrous, and there is a soft, palliative sound of burbling water. Carrying traditional willow wicker baskets, people walk through the narrow lanes of Panzath village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district towards Panzath Nag—a network of natural springs whose waters accumulate in a glen to make it look like a small lake from afar.
The colour of the water is rust brown, covered with green algae, and it reeks. As the waters begin to shimmer under the first rays of the sun, the village slowly comes alive. Children play along the banks, elders exchange stories, and hundreds gather around the spring, reliving memories. Then, all at once, the whole party wades into the waist-deep water.
Every year in May, residents of Panzath village gather at dawn around the spring-fed waters that share the village’s name, derived from the Kashmiri word for “500”, referencing the number of springs believed to feed the waterbody. While there are five large springs and a few small ones now, villagers believe that there are more than a hundred beneath the low hills that surround the place. There is no official record of the number of springs.
The villagers of Panzath are joined by residents from the neighbouring villages of Sransoo Shampora, Wanpora, Kewa, Tangloo, Nassu Badragund and Drinen in this endeavour to clean the lake that sustains their community and irrigates the surrounding paddy fields.
According to a 2026 Comptroller and Auditor General of India report, titled Conservation and Management of Lakes in Jammu and Kashmir, of the 63 lakes covered in the report, 11 lakes covering an area of 1,024 hectares have disappeared, and 30 lakes spread over 909.60 hectares have shrunk significantly. This means that nearly 41% of the assessed lake area has either vanished or degraded. The report states that untreated sewage flows into 50 of the 63 lakes.
Another report from 2020, Diversity of Fishes in Jammu and Kashmir State, states that the fish population in the wilderness has decreased over the years in Kashmir. The study attributes this decline to the ecological degradation in fish habitat resulting from sand extraction and the consequential riverbed deterioration as well as pollution due to the extensive use of biocides (pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides) and other chemicals involved in horticulture and agriculture activities.
In Panzath, the surrounding villages use septic tanks and soakage pits, and the effluents from these make their way into the spring waters as does plastic waste. Despite the recent increase in pollution, the annual cleaning of the Panzath Nag is a centuries-old tradition, and is followed by Rohanposh, a practice where locals sprinkle water and shower petals on graves.
“The day for the cleaning ritual varies each year (it fell on 17 May this year), but there is just one day reserved for this practice. When we decide on a day during spring for Rohanposh, that is the day we set aside for the cleaning as well,” says Abdul Hameed, 50, who has been coming to the spring-cleaning ritual since childhood. “If we stop this practice, the springs will get choked and the water will stop.”
Hameed points to different parts of the stream, explaining that they belong to different villages. “That one belongs to Drinen, this one here to Panzath, the one down below to Wanpora. Everyone from these villages comes here to clean the springs,” he says. “But it is for our own good. Last year when it didn’t snow a lot and people were facing extreme water shortages, our villages were well-fed through these springs. That’s because we clean it and take care of it. That is the most important thing—to keep the water clean.”
As we approach the most prominent among the springs, Midhat, 12, and her friends Zehra, Burhan and Zainab welcome us, laughing and pushing each other playfully. All of them are holding small plastic baskets and trying to catch fish. Standing in the shallow waters of an outlet from Panzath, their clothes are soaked.
“I caught a dozen fish,” says Huzaif, 10, from Nowgund, with pride. “I didn’t catch them myself, my cousin did and gave them to me. He has many more.”
There are hundreds of children here, learning early on how it is vital to keep the water clean and care about the environment. Some of the children had come with the women of their families, though the women do not take part in the ritual .
Ghulam Nabi Rather from Panzath isn’t sure about his age. “I must be 65-70. I’ve heard from my parents that a traveller once visited this place carrying 500 snakes in his bag. While he rested at a local shrine, the snakes sprung from the bag and escaped in this glen. Springs sprang from the places that these snakes went. Later, people settled here,” Rather says as he pulls a basket of slush from the water.
“When I was a kid, the water was clean and deep, and it fed tens of villages from here to Vessu (a village about 5km from Panzath). These days we have to work very hard because there is so much trash in the water. Because of pollution, the fish have also become smaller in size,” he adds.
By noon, as the waters are clean, people start making their way back home. While rooted in tradition, the annual event also reflects a grassroots environmental ethic that has endured for generations in Kashmir, a region whose fragile ecosystem is increasingly under strain from climate change, urbanisation and neglect of water bodies.
Idrees Abbas is a multimedia journalist based in Kashmir, documenting environment, culture and everyday life.
Mudabbir Ahmad Tak is a teacher and freelance journalist with a doctorate in Mass Communication & Journalism.