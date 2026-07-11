How the US, Russia and China are locked in a race to control the Arctic region

Rosen notes that while the current US President is bullish about the Arctic, as he is with most things, his lofty plans to build an Arctic-specific military and acquire 11 icebreakers (compared to the two currently operating) face technical hurdles, including a lack of American expertise to build them. He shares his experience aboard the US’s largest and most technologically advanced icebreaker, USCGC Healy, which shows that the US has very little experience surviving in the Arctic, let alone waging warfare on its own. He shows that past and current military training exercises clearly demonstrate the need for the US to work with its NATO partners, who have decades of experience in the region. Thus, the book highlights that the Arctic is no longer just a site of East-West tension but a region where intra-alliance dynamics must be managed carefully.