Why the LeanSpark theory of frugal innovation fails to convince

There are books about innovation. And then there are books about human enterprise. LeanSpark by Jaideep Prabhu, Priyank Narayan and Mukesh Sud belongs firmly to the latter category.

As reportage, the book is lively and often inspiring. It honours hustle, empathy and persistence while capturing the restless energy of builders who refuse to wait for perfect conditions. It is at its strongest when it chronicles ingenuity—the restless, improvisational, often under-resourced ambition of Indians trying to build something where little exists. It is somewhat weaker when it tries to persuade the reader that this constitutes a coherent, defensible theory of innovation.

The authors, all respected academics, are compelling storytellers. They chronicle men like the brilliant Rajesh Nair, who runs workshops to foster entrepreneurship, other founders navigating regulatory ambushes, and engineers building around policy blind spots. These are all warm and textured human stories. What they are not are examples of ground-breaking innovation to scale.

The book distinguishes, early on, between jugaad and its proposed upgrade, “LeanSpark”, which the authors define as “a contemporary framework for innovation that is rooted in frugality, adaptability and purposeful ingenuity”. Jugaad, as popularised in the 2012 book Jugaad Innovation: Think Frugal, Be Flexible, Generate Breakthrough Growth by Navi Radjou, Jaideep Prabhu and Simone Ahuja, and its follow up Frugal Innovation: How to Do More with Less by Navi Radjou and Jaideep Prabhu, is about flexible improvisation under constraints. “LeanSpark”, we are told, is more systematic, scalable and globally ambitious. Yet, these conceptual boundaries are blurred.

Much of what the book celebrates is simply entrepreneurship under constraint, something Indians have practised for centuries. Consider the daily wage workers who gather at street corners in Indian cities each morning, hoping for work that will secure that day’s meal. They optimise, adapt, improvise and reprice risk in real time. That is enterprise out of necessity. But we do not call it innovation.

The book recounts Abhinay Choudhari’s Style Country, an early online branded apparel store, before he went on to co-found BigBasket. Interesting, certainly. But by the late 1990s, many such e-commerce experiments were unfolding across the world and in India. Similarly, the stories of Pizza Panini and Pizza Bakery in Bengaluru are colourful but stretched as innovation archetypes. To suggest that they transformed pizza culture in the city risks mistaking first-mover enthusiasm for structural change. By the time they were launched in 2017, Bengaluru had already seen the entry of Pizza Hut and Domino’s, and restaurant chains such as Little Italy were serving wood-fired European-style pizzas well before the artisanal wave took hold. All markets evolve leading to changes in formats; that’s competition, not necessarily innovation theory. Even the internal Shark Tank at P&G India, presented as an institutional innovation, is hardly unique. Many companies like Shell, Adobe, Whirlpool and Cisco have been running similar in-house venture accelerators and innovation tournaments for decades.

As to the business of frugality, fundamentally, all innovation is frugal since no innovator has infinite capital. Most major global breakthroughs, from semiconductors to space exploration, are an exercise in careful use of scarce resources for uncertain outcomes. The Apollo programme engineers in the 1960s operated under ruthless constraints of weight, computing power and time. The underlying science for the development of mRNA vaccines, such as those used for covid-19, survived for decades on thin research grants, repeated failure and deep scientific scepticism.

India too, has produced powerful examples of such structural frugality. Consider the Jaipur Foot, developed in the late 1960s. It created ultra-low-cost prosthetics tailored to Indian conditions at a fraction of Western prices. Or take Aravind Eye Care System. Founded in 1976, Aravind built an assembly-line model for cataract surgery that dramatically reduced costs while maintaining clinical quality. Through cross-subsidisation, high volumes and process discipline, it demonstrated that excellence and affordability need not be opposites.

In all these cases, capital was finite while the uncertainty was enormous and the trade-offs relentless. Innovation is always constrained and to label it frugal, risks tautology unless it produces measurable advantages in cost structures, scalability or global competitiveness.

By contrast, many of the cases in LeanSpark celebrate nimble pivots and market sensitivity. Rahat Kulshreshtha of Qidich, for instance, began with drones but found his revenue in cricket analytics. That is agile entrepreneurship; an example of spotting opportunity. But is it frugal innovation? The distinction matters.

LeanSpark: Frugal by Design, Global in Impact: By Jaideep Prabhu, Priyank Narayan, Mukesh Sud; Penguin Random House India; 264 pages; ₹499.

The ePlane Company comes closer to the authors’ thesis. Building electric air mobility solutions from India for the world, it attempts to learn from global missteps and design lighter, more cost-effective products. Here, the book edges toward a defensible argument though the evidence is anecdotal, not analytical.

Where the book is strongest is in exposing the ecosystemic constraints that Indian innovators face. The story of Chetan Maini, a pioneer in electric mobility long before it was fashionable, is telling. Just months before the 2001 launch of his Reva electric vehicle, the government doubled excise duties on EVs and withdrew subsidies, kneecapping a fragile venture. Maini experimented with battery swapping and EV platforms years ahead of policy tailwinds, yet his ventures faltered, often for lack of regulatory support. “If you are always constraint-driven you risk becoming myopic,” Maini says in the book. That line inadvertently undercuts the thesis. If perpetual constraint breeds short-termism, then frugality is not inherently virtuous. It can narrow ambition and discourage long-term bets.

The pity is, with deep venture pools, global private equity participation and state-backed funds, capital is no longer a constraint in India. What remains scarce is originality, patient capital and institutions capable of carrying ideas from prototype to market. Time and again, many Indian entrepreneurs falter not because they lack ingenuity but because their ventures get stranded between ideation and industrial scale. That is not a frugality problem but is an institutional one.

Two programmes illustrate this tension. The first is Aadhaar where the technological proposition—a biometric-linked digital identity for over a billion people—was bold and system-level. Its execution required scale, data architecture but vitally political stewardship. Its successful evolution reveals as much about governance support as about cost efficiency. The story is less about frugality than about institutional backing.

On the other hand, consider the work at Google Maps in India, essayed by the genius of Lalitesh Katragadda. The book identifies its key breakthrough as crowdsourcing map data and enlisting users into the project. The project has been a huge success, having tripled the world’s digital maps corpus across 187 countries. But entrepreneurs Rakesh and Rashmi Verma at CE Infosystems (now MapmyIndia) were experimenting with digital mapping solutions out of a DDA flat in Delhi as early as 1995. Lacking institutional support (such as the backing of a giant like Google), their path to scale and network effects was much more arduous.

This pattern keeps repeating. The book excels at profiling individuals who persevere. It documents ingenuity amid constraint and celebrates adaptability. But it stops short of proving that frugality itself produces superior, globally scalable innovation outcomes.

What, then, would prove the LeanSpark thesis? It would require, at a minimum, three kinds of evidence: comparative data showing that Indian frugal ventures operate at materially lower capital intensity than global peers while delivering comparable performance; demonstrable proof that resource constraints meaningfully accelerate innovation and deployment timelines; and documented cases of such ventures successfully scaling to international markets. In the absence of these benchmarks, frugal innovation risks remaining less a distinctive theory than a celebratory label for entrepreneurship under pressure.

India’s next innovation leap calls for the opposite of frugality fetishism. It may require abundant patient capital, policy stability and the courage to fund untested ideas long before they turn profitable. The great Indian examples of cost-effective excellence—Jaipur Foot, Aravind, NDDB, Isro—did not emerge from improvisation alone. They were built on institutional continuity, disciplined process and long-term commitment.

Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and an author of business books.

