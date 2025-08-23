Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: Screening for the right choice

One of the few thin-and-light laptops in 2025 with an IPS panel? An IPS panel over an OLED one in 2025? Well, Lenovo has introduced one such model, to the shock of the laptop industry. Yes, I’m here discussing the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, which features an excellent IPS display. And, if I may say so, it is one of the selling points/USPs of this laptop.

The main benefit of an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel is colour accuracy and excellent viewing angles. OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) panels, on the other hand, are known more for their contrast and black levels. Photo editors prefer IPS panels. OLEDs are the choice for media consumption.

Blacks may not be as punchy, but this panel comes with up to 500 nits of brightness, is flicker-free, features a 16:10 aspect ratio, supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and offers good default colour calibration. It’s a touch display and comes with a lot of glare (especially noticeable in bright environments), but in a sea of OLED displays, this is a breath of fresh air. It’s a PureSight Pro panel. A PureSight Pro display features superior colour accuracy and is certified by TÜV as Low Blue Light and Eyesafe Display, providing better eye comfort in the long run.

The 15.3-inch screen features a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, providing rich and vivid visuals with high contrast and excellent viewing angles. The details are sharp, with little to no pixelation. Yes, I’d have preferred an OLED at the end of the day, but that’d also mean shorter battery life.

Despite the name, ‘Yoga’, this is a traditional clamshell laptop and doesn’t have a 360-degree hinge. An Intel joint venture, Aura Edition, enables multiple operating Smart Modes. There’s Collaboration, which enhances conferencing video. Then there is Wellness, which prompts you periodically to look away from your screen and also improves your posture. Then there is Attention, which can silence notifications and block your social media usage for a set period. And finally, there is Shield, which acts as a privacy shutter. It alerts/blurs your screen when someone is nearby. All of these are enabled courtesy of artificial intelligence, and they work just as advertised. They’re nothing extraordinary, but they perform just as promised.

Besides Smart Modes, there’s also Smart Care and Smart Share from Intel’s side. Smart Share was my favourite of the lot. This can be used to seamlessly share files between your PC and smartphone - anything from contacts, photos, notifications, files, etc. It allows you to simply drag and drop items between the two.

The Yoga Slim 7i (as I’ll refer to henceforth) comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V or 258V processor, with 16GB or 32GB of memory, 512GB or 1TB of solid-state drive storage, Integrated Intel® Arc Graphics 140V, 70Wh battery, a 1080P FHD IR webcam, and a single Luna Gray colourway.

How well does it perform?

At just 1.46 kg, this thin-and-light laptop exudes premium quality. Its lightness is impressive, and the design doesn’t dig into your palms. The raised bump above the screen, where the webcam is located, adds to the laptop's uniqueness. It works admirably well for conference calls, even during those low-light situations. Sadly, though, the laptop doesn’t open one-handed without multiple tries. I mentioned above that the laptop doesn’t open to 360 degrees. Well, it does lie flat at 180 degrees if that is to your liking.

The laptop has you covered with all the ports - two USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), one USB-A, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack - you’d need, including a physical camera shutter switch for those privacy-oriented folks.

The speakers punch above their weight, and it’s one area in which I was genuinely surprised by this laptop. Bingeing on sports matches and listening to the soundtrack from Sinners, I was jumping at every six and thumping my feet at every beat. It’s not the best, but it has a good amount of bass and a wide soundstage.

The keyboard was fantastic, with its standard chiclet layout and curved keycaps. Key travel was spot on, and I never slowed down during my typing sessions. It was the touchpad which is a misstep here. It may be large, but it isn’t smooth. Sometimes the gestures take a few extra seconds to respond, and sometimes the right-click isn’t registered.

Yes, Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V chip performed admirably well for such a thin and light chassis. It handled all my daily tasks with aplomb, from researching on the web to typing documents (including this one), video calls, and watching YouTube videos. Even casual games worked well, allowing one to achieve 60fps or more. The problem arises when some software, in my case, Google Chrome, consumes all the RAM. The laptop occasionally comes to a halt. This isn’t something I noticed in many other laptops that I recently reviewed.

The solution, or workaround, is to set the laptop to the “Best performance" mode, but then that will affect the battery life dramatically.

I’ve used numerous Windows laptops over the last few months for review purposes, and before handing them back, I perform a second reset (and all subsequent software updates) to see if it resolves any of the issues I encountered during my review period. Sadly, the Yoga Slim 7i just failed to let me sign in to my Microsoft account the second time around. Yes, the keyboard wouldn’t register my presses, and even after using the on-screen keyboard, my password wasn’t registered. Maybe it was a one-off, but just something to keep in mind.

Excellent battery life

The 70Wh battery on the Yoga SLim 7i was above par with resepct to battery life. I managed to get over 10 hours, and sometimes even up to 12 hours of use on a full charge. Mind you, this was strictly without any gaming. I kept brightness to 60%, Wi-Fi on, and had YouTube videos running in the background a lot of the times.

This is most likely due to the efficient Intel Lunar Lake chip and the decision to put an IPS panel instead of an OLED one. These runtimes are far better than the laptops that launched merely six months ago. Intel, and the competition - Snapdragon and AMD - have done a fantastic job concerning battery life in recent months.

Verdict

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition has a lot of things going right for it. It’s got a gorgeous IPS display, lots of Intel-related smart features (some of which are useful), a perfectly good keyboard and dependable battery life.

It’s just the performance/software issues and quirks that I couldn’t get on board with. Maybe a software update or three will fix it, but during my review period, I was more frustrated than not. The trackpad was below average, and some may not be on board with an IPS display in today’s OLED world. The laptop has a starting price of ₹1,18,000, and for that price, it’s good value. You won’t find many 15.3-inch laptops as thin and light as this one.

Just make sure to check one out in the store, and see if a software update has been pushed. It’s a machine that will be easy to carry around in your backpack and handle most of your tasks, but one that might get heavy if it doesn’t perform as required.

