Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: Screening for the right choice
In a surprising move, Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition features an IPS display over the popular OLED. It has multiple smart features, but quite a few performance quirks as well
One of the few thin-and-light laptops in 2025 with an IPS panel? An IPS panel over an OLED one in 2025? Well, Lenovo has introduced one such model, to the shock of the laptop industry. Yes, I’m here discussing the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, which features an excellent IPS display. And, if I may say so, it is one of the selling points/USPs of this laptop.
The main benefit of an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel is colour accuracy and excellent viewing angles. OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) panels, on the other hand, are known more for their contrast and black levels. Photo editors prefer IPS panels. OLEDs are the choice for media consumption.