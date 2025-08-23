Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: Screening for the right choice

Despite the name, ‘Yoga’, this is a traditional clamshell laptop and doesn’t have a 360-degree hinge. An Intel joint venture, Aura Edition, enables multiple operating Smart Modes. There’s Collaboration, which enhances conferencing video. Then there is Wellness, which prompts you periodically to look away from your screen and also improves your posture. Then there is Attention, which can silence notifications and block your social media usage for a set period. And finally, there is Shield, which acts as a privacy shutter. It alerts/blurs your screen when someone is nearby. All of these are enabled courtesy of artificial intelligence, and they work just as advertised. They’re nothing extraordinary, but they perform just as promised.