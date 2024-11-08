How to add leopard print to your daily wardrobe
SummaryThe popularity of animal print on and off the runway is unmissable. A guide to help you style it, in and outside office
Animal prints rarely go out of style, and this autumn/winter, leopard print seems to be the new black. Clothes, bags, phone covers, hats, gloves, sneakers, the spots are visible both on and off the ramp—from chic Michael Kors car coats to Tory Burch co-ord sets and embellished skirts and bags at H&M and Zara. Celebrities like Rihanna have flaunted the print in pyjama sets.
Leopard prints go back to Christian Dior’s 1950s line inspired by animal prints. By the swinging 60s, mass production allowed animal prints like zebra stripes, tiger print and giraffe spots to gain popularity. Celebrity approval soon followed when Jacqueline Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor were seen in leopard-print coats. By the 2000s, they were seen regularly on the red carpet.