How to add leopard print to your daily wardrobe

Animal prints rarely go out of style, and this autumn/winter, leopard print seems to be the new black. Clothes, bags, phone covers, hats, gloves, sneakers, the spots are visible both on and off the ramp—from chic Michael Kors car coats to Tory Burch co-ord sets and embellished skirts and bags at H&M and Zara. Celebrities like Rihanna have flaunted the print in pyjama sets.

Leopard prints go back to Christian Dior’s 1950s line inspired by animal prints. By the swinging 60s, mass production allowed animal prints like zebra stripes, tiger print and giraffe spots to gain popularity. Celebrity approval soon followed when Jacqueline Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor were seen in leopard-print coats. By the 2000s, they were seen regularly on the red carpet.

Over the years, brands like Roberto Cavalli, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Etro and Pucci have time and again presented the leopard print in bold colour saturation and sensual silhouettes with cut-out details. This season, especially during fall-winter, the reinterpretation has been nuanced. Think sharply tailored silhouettes, muted colours and textures.

The leopard print is a timeless statement that reflects confidence and individuality, says Yogesh Agarwal, the country partner for online clothing brand Savana. Its latest collection features an array of animal print dresses. His suggestion for the print: Pick one standout piece, “whether it’s a dress or a bag".

You can pair it with solid colours like a plain red sweater and a pair of jeans, or “consider a leopard print bag for a pop of pattern", says stylist Vikram Seth. “A pair of leopard print shoes or boots can add flair to a casual outfit. For a bolder choice, opt for leopard print ankle boots or loafers, or a leopard print hat," Seth says.

Image consultant and stylist Neha Malhotra favours subtle leopard accents like scarves so as not to overwhelm an outfit. “A structured leopard-print handbag or clutch should do the trick to elevate a monochrome outfit, while a scarf adds flair without overpowering," she says. “A simple trick to making leopard prints shine is to combine it with neutrals and solids."

Layering it with wardrobe staples such as tailored blazers or denim allows one to transition an outfit effortlessly from day to night. A good way to introduce the print to your look is to start with a belt, suggests Agarwal.

WORK WISE

Animal prints can be tricky to style for the office. If you’re opting for a pair of leopard print trousers or a skirt, keep the rest of your outfit neutral.

“Wear solid blouses or blazers in black, white or muted tones to balance the boldness. Layer with tailored blazers or cardigans to maintain a professional vibe," recommends Seth. “For footwear, choose classic pumps or loafers in neutral shades to keep the focus on the print." For a professional setting, a balance of colours is key. Malhotra suggests a muted leopard sheath dress with a classic belt and neutral shoes to create a chic, professional look.

Beyond clothes, shoes and hats, the print is also on sunglasses. Homegrown eyewear brand Coco Leni offers a range of leopard or tortoise prints in glasses or sunglasses. According to founder Arjun Sagar, it should be bold but not overwhelming. “Let the pattern breathe. It’s about letting the print speak for itself," says Sagar. “We choose classic, timeless (eyewear) shapes that complement rather than compete. A little bit of print, done thoughtfully, can add depth and character without being over the top."

The most important element that you need while flaunting the spots, including wearing an all-leopard look, is your attitude. So, own the print.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

