How to add leopard print to your daily wardrobe

Beyond clothes, shoes and hats, the print is also on sunglasses. Homegrown eyewear brand Coco Leni offers a range of leopard or tortoise prints in glasses or sunglasses. According to founder Arjun Sagar, it should be bold but not overwhelming. “Let the pattern breathe. It’s about letting the print speak for itself," says Sagar. “We choose classic, timeless (eyewear) shapes that complement rather than compete. A little bit of print, done thoughtfully, can add depth and character without being over the top."