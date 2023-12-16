The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Saturday released a report categorizing 13 states and Union Territories as achievers in the logistics index chart 2023, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Gujarat.

It measures the efficiency of logistical services that promote exports and economic growth.

In the ranking, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland are also included as fast movers.

Among the states and UTs ranked in the aspirers category are Goa, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

According to the fifth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2023 report unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the report ranks states on the basis of their logistics ecosystem, identifies key logistics-related challenges faced by stakeholders, and makes suggestions.

In order to improve the country's trade and reduce transaction costs, the index aims to improve logistics performance across states.

In another development Mint reported, the central government will not expand the scope and coverage of its production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) during the ongoing fiscal year (2023-2024) and is likely to wait for the formation of a new central government next year to decide on enlarging the list of sectors getting incentives for building domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Livemint earlier reported that India’s logistics companies, which handle millions of items ranging from apparel to smartphones and from toys to white goods, will soon have to follow uniform packaging standards at their cavernous warehouses. The government is working on packaging standards that would mandate optimum space utilization in warehouses, a move that would support its objective of lowering its logistics costs from a high 14-15% of gross domestic product (GDP) to the 7-8% seen in advanced economies.

(With Inputs from PTI)

