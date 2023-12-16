Logistics Performance Index 2023: THESE 13 states, UTs rank as achievers. Check full list here
In the ranking, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland are also included as fast movers.
The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Saturday released a report categorizing 13 states and Union Territories as achievers in the logistics index chart 2023, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Gujarat.
