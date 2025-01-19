Stop being trendy, create spaces that reflect your personality
SummaryA space should speak of the owners’ interests, feel real and not over-scaped—rooms that are not perfect but contain a certain harmony
I am writing this column in Coonoor. I’m sitting on the front lawn of award-winning designer Pavitra Rajaram and her husband Paul Abraham’s home. It is a beautifully sunny temperate day. There are bushes of hydrangeas and roses, poinsettias unbridled by pots, jacaranda and just a general cornucopia of green—an ensemble that feels like the perfect balance of English-cottage life and Indian tropicality. Rajaram’s home is the embodiment of her. It is the home of a decorator—she is the former creative head of Good Earth—so of course this domestic tableau is a perfectly balanced combination of objects and colours. But what I particularly love about it is that there’s little that’s trendy about it. Rajaram loves botanicals and colours, believes the perfect wall-colour is a shade of aqua and not white; there are books that showcase her and Abraham’s affinity for antiques and arts, bolstered by an outstanding collection of pieces. I know I can come back here in five years and it would seem just as relevant to their family and just as oblivious of trendiness.