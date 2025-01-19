If that sort of eclectic curation is beyond you then I’d say, stay boring, stay ordinary, stay simple and decorate slowly. Forget boucle because Kim Kardashian used it, stop building false walls and panelling into a Mumbai flat to make it look Parisian, because you’re likely to tire of it and any leakage will make it a nightmare to fix. Experiment with colours. The other day I had a conversation with a friend who said some clients find bright colours “cheap". Soon after that I was watching a YouTube home tour with a Bollywood actor, who lives in this oddly pristine white-on-white-on-beige house that looked like it had popped out of a Pinterest board. It had many of the design elements I mentioned earlier. And it made me wonder about the person living in it and how devoid of them the house seemed. Our design thinking still remains highly colonised, where colour is ridiculed. In fact colour is very difficult to do well. Indigenous textile traditions combine unusual colours together with an enviable panache. My friend, the textile designer Meera Mehta, has this amazing capacity to make pinks, purples and reds flow into one another in a seamless choir. Some, very few, interior designers know the trick. Look at them to lead you. If a designer is uninterested in the context within which a home is being made then that’s a red flag for me. India is about colour, about textures, materials, patterns, some of these elements in the right balance must be an essential part of an Indian home. Trending designs matter far less than the context of spaces and of your particular likes and dislikes. That should be the commandment upon which you build your home.