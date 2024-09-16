Homes should reflect character and intimacy | Mint

Homes should reflect character and intimacy
SummaryThe idea of over-designed perfected interiors and outlandishly fanciful architecture, particularly for residences, seems out of touch with the world around it
Have we reached peak design? That thought ran through my mind as I coursed through a new book featuring 20 “iconic" houses in the country, a collection of residences created by some of the leading design studios in India. The projects are relatively new in that they span the past decade or a little more, and therefore haven’t really stood the test of time to be classified as being iconic. I stayed with the book and its information for a while to understand why it left me feeling numb. For one, I almost wished someone would go in and ruffle things up in its pictures. With the exception of a few, most were almost ludicrously vast in scale. Most were also unduly dramatic in form, of course photogenic but without the simple logic demanded of homes.