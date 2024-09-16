Homes should reflect character and intimacy

Conversations with her have made me more conscious of this abstract, esoteric element related to design, but it’s now become my touchstone. I quote Suchi often in the context of her work in a fledgling area of study called neuroaesthetics. “Your biology responds to your environment constantly and neuroaesthetics is the study of that," she says. “Neuroaesthetics examines how your body and your mind is responding to and being acted upon by your environment. It is a cyclical relationship, we affect our environment and our environment affects us and that’s why it’s so important to take care of both ends, ourselves and our environment. When we do a residential project, I’m thinking about neuroaesthetics. If I’m designing somebody’s office, I’m not just putting a window where I think the light is coming in, the window is going to be where it needs to be in terms of the horizon. Is it going to allow your brain to work in a different way, are you going to feel things differently—those are the kinds of things that affect it."