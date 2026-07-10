Any tech ends up as a tool of political capture: Meena Kandasamy

Meena Kandasamy’s latest novel Fieldwork as a Sex Object has two epigraphs. The first is a quote from the Manusmriti, and the other a Twitter comment about the primary purpose of sex being to “fecundate the female” and that anything beyond the 2 minutes required to do that would be “perversion, degeneracy and socialism”. Using this framing, Kandasamy unites far-right Hindu commentators and online incels (also called the “manosphere”)—two groups that not only overlap but also share a number of goals, including the curtailing of women’s autonomy and reversing the legal-material gains of feminism.