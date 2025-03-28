Taste the Memon kitchen’s diverse Ramzan menu
SummaryThe cuisine of the Memon community is an amalgamation of tastes, shaped by migration patterns that span centuries
By most definitions, Muslim food is often relegated to biryani, nihari, haleem and korma. It’s what the vast majority of people know, given the significant Mughal influence on food. But scratch the surface and you will find a plethora of Muslim communities with their own foods that, more often than not, make an appearance during the month of Ramzan.
The Bohra community, rooted in Gujarat, has its own specialities, such as pattice and smoked kheema samosas, as does the Konkani Muslim community with dishes featuring coconut and tamarind. For the Memons, however, there isn’t one singular influence that defines their food. It’s an amalgamation of tastes that have evolved owing to migration patterns that span centuries.